Identity Automation Wins Gold at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

We are proud to announce Identity Automation won Gold in the categories Cybersecurity Company, Cybersecurity Professional, and Cybersecurity Product / Service

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, the digital identity platform for education, today announced they achieved Gold in 3 separate categories of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

Identity Automation has been recognized for their unique contributions to the cybersecurity industry. Because of the understanding that all students need a safe, reliable, and adaptable edtech ecosystem to support and nurture their learning experience, RapidIdentity was born.

"We are honored to receive these awards. Our teams work tirelessly year-round to develop solutions that learning institutions need to protect their staff and students from malicious actors, and these awards are wonderful validation of our associates' efforts. Of course, without the support of the districts and institutions we serve, we would not be able to serve our community in this way, so we must first thank them for their continued support and encouragement."

Education's digital ecosystems have evolved into complex webs of systems, applications, and public networks that have become increasingly difficult to secure, making school districts prime targets for malicious actors. In fact, Education has become the most targeted industry for ransomware attacks, with 56% of K-12 districts falling victim in 2021. (State of Ransomware 2022)

By tailoring a cloud-based, digital identity platform for K-12 environments, Identity Automation helps IT teams to secure their learning environment without hindering the learning experience. With capabilities, such as multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, identity governance, compromised credential monitoring, and anti-phishing protection, RapidIdentity provides enterprise-level security, tailored to Education use cases and users.

"We congratulate Identity Automation for the recognition as an award winner in the Cybersecurity Company, Cybersecurity Professional, and Cybersecurity Product / Service categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

For more information on the RapidIdentity IAM platform, visit www.identityautomation.com/iam-platform.

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com.

SOURCE Identity Automation