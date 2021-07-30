Identity Breach Report Finds New COVID-19 Cyber Vulnerabilities, Increase in Exposures for Energy & Telecom Sectors/Executives, and COVID Items for Sale on Dark Market According to Constella Intelligence

Report: New COVID Cyber Vulnerabilities, Exposures for Energy & Telecom Sectors/Executives, and Dark Market COVID Items Tweet this

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the fragility of our online infrastructure," said Constella Intelligence CEO, Kailash Ambwani. "As people continue to rely on digital solutions and working from home, both companies and individuals must take new precautions to protect themselves from potential threat actors."

Key Findings From 2020 Include:

Nearly 60% of the data breaches analyzed exposed some form of PII and 72% of these breaches included passwords.

Over 40% of executives from a sample of Fortune 500 companies in Energy and Telecommunications sectors were exposed in a breach over the last 5 years.

Fortune 500 companies in Energy and Telecommunications have had their corporate domains exposed in approximately 11k breaches/leakages since 2016, and over 40% of these exposures occurred since 2020, indicating worsening security of corporate credentials.

Constella observed the sale of vaccine doses—such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sputnik—in multiple dark marketplaces ranging from as little as $8 to as much as nearly $850 .

to as much as nearly . Crypto-Currency, News, and Healthcare industries saw 120%, 110%, and 51% increases (respectively) in breaches and leakages compared to 2019.

Compared to the findings in Constella's 2020 Identity Breach Report, the price of personal records transacted in dark marketplaces increased significantly, including passports (+1,185%), and driver's licenses (+328%), ID cards (+642%), possibly due to increased demand for false identification records during the pandemic.

"Threat actors continue to find new ways to target individual and company data due to new vulnerabilities created in times of uncertainty and crisis. PII continues to fuel malign activities in the digital ecosystem," said Alex Romero, COO of Constella Intelligence. "Executives are specifically being targeted for their high-level access within organizations."

Constella monitors the surface, social, deep, and dark web for identity related breaches and verifies the authenticity of those data sets. Click here to download the report.

