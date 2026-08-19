TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing is redefining the landscape of dental marketing by addressing the growing influence of artificial intelligence on patient search behavior. As the first dental marketing agency to launch an official study comparing AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) results to traditional SEO services, Identity Dental Marketing has pioneered a data-driven approach to helping practices stay visible as AI changes how patients find local dental care.

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While dental SEO helps practices appear in search engine results, dental AEO helps practices become easier for AI platforms to understand, reference, and recommend. As more patients utilize tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to compare providers, Identity Dental has launched specialized "AEO-built" websites designed specifically for on-site optimization. These sites are structured to encourage LLMs to recognize, interpret, and include the practice in their generated answers.

"Patients are no longer relying on a single search result page to make decisions," said Grace Rizza, founder of Identity Dental Marketing. "They are asking AI tools for direct recommendations, comparisons, and next steps. Our approach is to ensure that when a patient asks an AI tool who the best dentist is, our clients are the ones being recommended."

To support this shift, Identity Dental offers comprehensive, ongoing on-site and off-site AEO services:

On-Site AEO: The agency implements a rigorous content strategy that includes publishing highly optimized, fresh content three times per week. This ensures the website remains relevant, authoritative, and structured to meet the specific requirements of LLMs.

The agency implements a rigorous content strategy that includes publishing highly optimized, fresh content three times per week. This ensures the website remains relevant, authoritative, and structured to meet the specific requirements of LLMs. Off-Site AEO: To build essential authority, the agency secures positions on trusted third-party sites. These placements add credibility and increase the likelihood that the practice will be featured on ChatGPT and other AI chat interfaces when patients are actively seeking a new dentist.

Identity Dental takes a thorough approach to this strategy, ensuring that every possible factor within their control—from technical schema to high-authority external signals—is optimized to help each practice get listed and get found. By managing these complex AI factors, the agency provides dental practices with a robust, forward-thinking strategy for long-term patient growth.

Founded in 2009, Identity Dental helps dental practices nationwide attract more new patients through proven SEO, AEO, dental Google Ads, and dental social media marketing strategies.

To learn more about Identity Dental Marketing, schedule a complimentary marketing planning session by visiting https://identitydental.com/grace, or texting (737) 403-8822.

Contact:

Grace Rizza, CEO

Identity Dental Marketing

[email protected]

(847) 629-4646

https://identitydental.com/

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing