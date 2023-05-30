Identity Dental Marketing Launches New Dental Practice Acquisition Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, and CEO Grace Rizza is taking a bold step by recommending a new marketing protocol for dentists acquiring a dental practice.

"For years practice management consultants, financial advisors and marketing professionals have recommended that a new owner 'make no significant changes for 6 months.' We know this advice is severely lacking and it's time new owners realize the importance of making changes from the start," Rizza stated when asked about her reasons for launching this new program.

The advice to make no changes is a sweeping generalization that can have severe consequences. Each transition needs to be approached individually. It's important to consider circumstances related to the transition to predict the retention rate. This allows the new owner to create and execute a new marketing program that will accomplish the following:

Attracting the right fit new patients for the new owner

Retain existing patients wherever possible

Create a strong first impression for the new business leader to the team

Build a foundation for execution of the new owner's vision, without compromising retention

Identity Dental Marketing is offering a complimentary marketing planning session to new business owners, which can be scheduled here: https://identitydental.com/grace

In this meeting, you will discuss the area, level of competition, current and desired reputation, among marketing options. If appropriate, you'll walk away with a clear plan for building and managing your brand and new patient flow.

About Identity Dental Marketing:

Identity Dental Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in helping dental practices improve their marketing, branding, and digital footprint. Their customized dental marketing solutions paired with their knowledgeable advertising consulting will prove to be your most valuable investment. The company's unique approach is tailored to meet each practice's specific needs, ensuring that their brand reflects their values and enhances their reputation.

