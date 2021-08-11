Identity Dental Marketing, Leading with Ethical Practices

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of marketing companies across the United States, it can be difficult to discern who to trust and to have a client's best interests at heart. Many will make this claim, but precious few can, or will, follow through with it.



Founded in 2009 by Grace Rizza, Identity Dental Marketing prides itself on helping dentists to not only succeed, but to thrive. For over a decade, Grace has made it her company's mission to share information that will help dentists make wise business decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and to educate their communities.



Identity Dental Marketing

Grace leads, recruits, and teaches others by the four core values of excellent communication, integrity, discernment, and the need for continuous personal and professional growth for all. These concepts set Identity Dental Marketing apart and they are the bedrock for the growth that clients experience.



Key features of working with Identity Dental Marketing include:

Personal Attention: Whether you need a brief second opinion or you have an immediate pressing concern, we're here for you. Your success is our success.

Dental Experience: Several members of our team have worked in a dental office, and we understand the unique obstacles you face on a regular basis. We have the ability to provide a complete list of marketing services and consulting that specifically relates to you.

Proven Strategies: We don't just make suggestions; we make suggestions that work. We're confident that we will bring a measurable increase in business, new patients, and organization to your dental practice.

Grace regularly provides educational content on the dental lecture circuit and on her Facebook group and podcast, " Dentistry's Growing with Grace ."

Recently, Grace Rizza was named to the DentistryIQ.com Editorial Advisory Board.

"She has both a strong voice and point-of-view in the industry and her commitment to education and supporting dental professionals is exceptional." - DentistryIQ Chief Editor Pamela M. Maragliano-Muniz, DMD FACP

To schedule a marketing planning session with her, visit IdentityDental.com/grace . To learn more about hiring her as a speaker, visit GraceRizza.com .

