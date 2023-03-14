Identity Digital Named Recipient of Corporate Vision Magazine 2022 Corporate Excellence Awards

Identity Digital Earns "Best Small Business Domain Services Provider – 2022," Reaffirming the Increasing Importance and Impact of Domain Names and Related Technologies

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital ™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced it has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Corporate Excellence Awards. The company was awarded "Best Small Business Domain Services Provider – 2022."

Now in its sixth year, the Corporate Excellence Awards were launched by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine to showcase the companies and individuals committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.

"We're very pleased to be recognized for our work," said Akram J. Atallah, CEO, Identity Digital. "The category is especially relevant as we help small businesses find, grow and protect their authentic digital identities while keeping them safe from phishing attacks. When they select a new web address for their digital identity, they leverage both sides of the dot to express what their company is and why it matters."

Many forward-thinking small companies are moving towards industry-specific, short, memorable new web addresses to help define an authentic digital identity and positively impact SEO. These modern domains also allow businesses to creatively use both the left and right sides of the dot to tell the world who they are and what they do and stand out from competitors. For instance, the domains builders.studio, armoire.style, and xbox.games are not only striking and concise, but they clearly express what these companies are about.

This award is judged purely on merit by Corporate Vision's in-house team, with all potential winners assessed against multiple relevant criteria, including company performance over a given period, expertise within the industry, sector or region, previous accolades won, and client testimonials or recommendations.

To view the complete list of winners for The Corporate Excellence Awards 2022, please click here . The feature on Identity Digital can be accessed here .

About Corporate Vision Magazine

CV Magazine is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate news and reporting. We aim to inform and shape the global corporate conversation through a combination of high-quality editorial, rigorous research, and an experienced and dedicated network of advisors, experts, and contributors.

CV Magazine launched in 2014 and has, over the years, evolved into a business title that professionals rely on to bring them the business knowledge, insight and news they need. Each month our magazine is circulated to in excess of 155,000 professionals, including top-tier managers, key decision makers, business advisers and service providers. For more information, please visit https://www.corporatevision-news.com/

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .photography, .studio, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital

