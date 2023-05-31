Identity Digital Unveils Nearly 50,000 Exclusive Premium Domains at NamesCon

Businesses and Individuals Poised to Secure the Future of Online Real Estate with Exclusive Short-Character SLDs

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking industry-first announcement, Identity Digital ™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, unveils nearly 50,000 high-value short-character premium domains at NamesCon Global. This exclusive release of previously reserved domains empowers businesses and individuals to claim the future of online real estate, offering a unique opportunity to secure highly sought-after one, two, and three-character Second Level Domains (SLDs). Identity Digital will also feature key speakers at the event, presenting on various industry topics.

The Early Access Phase (EAP) launch for these premium domains is scheduled for July 11th, providing a unique opportunity for interested individuals to access the names available through participating registrars. The General Availability (GA) launch will follow on July 18th, opening up these high-demand domains to a broader audience.

For the first time, Identity Digital is making available nearly 50,000 premium domains that have never been released before. These domains include one, two, and three-character SLDs across 263 extensions, such as .pro, .fund, .live, and .bio. Of particular significance is the release of .pro premiums, as the .pro top-level domain (TLD) experienced an impressive 40% year-over-year growth in registrations from 2021 to 2022.

Examples of the highly valuable .pro TLDs offered, such as ai.pro, tax.pro, e.pro, nft.pro, and us.pro, showcase the significant benefits of incorporating a specific industry or profession on the left side of the dot and the .pro TLD on the right side. This powerful combination enables businesses to establish a strong online presence, enhance brand recognition, and instantly communicate their expertise to customers and clients. With their limited character count and unique nature, these exclusive domains offer a rare opportunity to secure a highly relevant and impactful digital identity, ensuring a competitive edge in the online marketplace.

Identity Digital Chief Revenue Officer Matt Overman expressed excitement about this release. "We are thrilled to offer these premium domains to individuals and businesses looking to secure high-value digital real estate. It is incredibly rare for a 20-year old TLD such as .pro to offer previously unavailable one and two-character domains. With their uniqueness and limited availability, these domains present an incredible opportunity for growth and investment in the ever-expanding digital landscape."

In addition to the domain release, Identity Digital actively participates in NamesCon Global, featuring industry experts sharing their expertise:

Senior Director of Channel Management Mariah Reilly will deliver a presentation that answers the question 'Is the Domain Name the Real Blue Checkmark?' on May 31, 3:50-4:35 PM.

Chief Revenue Officer Matt Overman will join a panel discussion on new TLDs with representatives from .hiphop and .art on June 1, 12:00-12:30 PM.

Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Sterling will participate in a panel discussing 'The Rise of Digital ID: Game Changer for the Entire Domain Industry' alongside industry leaders from IT.com on June 2, 11:00-11:45 AM.

To obtain more information about these premium domains or explore the available solutions, interested parties can contact Identity Digital at [email protected] .

About NamesCon Global

NamesCon Global is the premier event for the domain name industry, providing a platform for industry professionals to gather and advance the field. NamesCon Global 2023 will occur from May 31 to June 3, 2023, in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit https://namescon.com/

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .photography, .studio, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

