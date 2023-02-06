Identity Digital's Senior Vice President Lisa Box and Chief Revenue Officer Matt Overman Capture Coveted 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs Recognition

As Senior Vice President, Lisa Box leads the efforts with Identity Digital's strategic alliances and business development. Working with some of the world's largest brands, Lisa spearheads the efforts to adopt new domains and accelerate the growth of Identity Digital's portfolio. She has spent over 20 years building and growing robust partner programs that range from large strategic relationships to thousands of partners adopting technology through programmatic methods.

As Identity Digital's Chief Revenue Officer, Matt Overman oversees sales and registry growth. Matt's leadership is the driving force behind Identity Digital's many channel relationships and revenue growth. He works closely with registrars, web builders, SaaS platforms, and many web technology companies. Matt manages over 500 partners from several teams, including channel managers, account managers, product innovation teams, and strategic partners.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .photography, .studio, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Sacha Arts

Bella Vista Communications for Identity Digital

(408) 458.6316

[email protected]

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Identity Digital, Inc.