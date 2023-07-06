Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.41% from 2022 to 2027|AlertEnterpise Inc. and Atos SE are some of the key contributors to the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The identity governance and administration market is set to grow by USD 3,247.95 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising organizational focus on complying with regulatory standards is a key factor driving market growth. An Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) system consists of two primary elements: identity administration and identity governance. Core capabilities of identity administration include connectors, password management, access request workflow management, automated provisioning, and application entitlement management. Organizations are increasingly focusing on fulfilling administrative compliance regulations, enhancing the operational efficiency of identity processes, meeting compliance requirements driven by globalization, and the rising utilization of data within the organization. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market

The report on the identity governance and administration market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The identity governance and administration market covers the following areas:

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Increasing government regulations is an emerging trend shaping the market. The market for IGA is experiencing growth due to government regulations, which are driving increased adoption of these solutions. For example, Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) in the US, where IGA solutions play a key role in meeting compliance requirements. These solutions provide centralized administration of access management and identity governance, enforce segregation of duties (SoD) policies, conduct regular audits to ensure accurate user rights and permissions, and offer automatic logging and tracking tools that generate comprehensive reports for compliance audits. Therefore, digital identification has become important for implementing effective access controls, making IGA a top priority for modern businesses. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high expenditure is a major challenge impeding market growth. The cost of IGA solutions is a significant challenge as they are expensive. Businesses aim to minimize unnecessary expenses, which can hinder the adoption of IGA technology. The high initial installation costs, which involve additional expenses for installation and equipment, can impede the expansion of the IGA market. Using expensive software may discourage potential clients, particularly among small and medium-sized organizations (SMEs) that have limited budgets and lower demand for such solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The identity governance and administration market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, government and defense, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment model relies solely on the company's internal server, IT infrastructure, in-house IT team, and intranet, unlike the cloud-based deployment model. This gives the organization full control over these components and enables them to address any issues that may arise. The on-premises model is known for its high security and data privacy, key factors driving market growth. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the on-premises segment in the market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AlertEnterpise Inc.

Atos SE

Bravura Security Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

IPG Information Process Group AG

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Okta Inc.

Omada AS

Optiv Security Inc.

Oracle Corp.

ProofID Ltd.

RSA Security LLC

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

SAP SE

Saviynt Inc.

SecureAuth Corp.

Vendor Offering

Atos SE - The company offers solutions for identity governance administration that allows one to comply with your security policy and reduce the risks of users with unauthorized rights in your company.

The company offers solutions for identity governance administration that allows one to comply with your security policy and reduce the risks of users with unauthorized rights in your company. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers solutions for identity governance administration, allowing businesses to provide automated access to an ever-growing number of technology assets while managing potential security and compliance risks.

The company offers solutions for identity governance administration, allowing businesses to provide automated access to an ever-growing number of technology assets while managing potential security and compliance risks. SAP SE - The company offers solutions for identity governance administration which helps to govern access and authorizations with greater ease and minimize mistakes, misuse, and financial loss.

Identity Governance and Administration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,247.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AlertEnterpise Inc., Atos SE, Bravura Security Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Information Process Group AG, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Omada AS, Optiv Security Inc., Oracle Corp., ProofID Ltd., RSA Security LLC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Saviynt Inc., and SecureAuth Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

