Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023 Registration Now Open

Co-hosted by the Identity Defined Security Alliance and the National Cybersecurity Alliance, one-day virtual conference will take place on April 11

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023. The free one-day event will take place on Identity Management Day, April 11, 2023, and features 11 sessions and the Identity Management Day Awards ceremony.

Identity Defined Security Alliance

Identity Management Day, which is held the second Tuesday of April each year, was established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) . This initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of casually or improperly managing digital identities and presents actionable best practices to inspire individuals and organizations to act. Identity Management Day 2023 is co-chaired by IDSA members Saviynt and Semperis. To join the conversation on social media, use #BeCyberSmart and #BeIdentitySmart.

In its second year, the 2023 Virtual Conference brings together identity and security leaders and practitioners from all over the world to learn and engage. The conference is presented virtually with a full day of sessions featuring leading identity and security experts discussing the role of identity in cybersecurity strategies and how to address the threats facing organizations today. The conference will be open from 8 am - 4 pm EST, giving attendees an opportunity to visit with exhibitors . Agenda highlights include:

Identity Management Day 2023 Welcome and Awards Announcement

10:00 - 10:15 am EST

Presenters:

Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at National Cybersecurity Alliance

Jeff Reich, Executive Director at Identity Defined Security Alliance

Identifying What's Wrong with Identity

10:15 - 10:45 am EST

Participants:

Josephina Fernandez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security at Cisco

Dr. Douglas Rose, Global Head of Threat-Led Defense at TikTok

John Yeoh, Global Vice President of Research at Cloud Security Alliance

Jeff Reich, Executive Director at Identity Defined Security Alliance

Unlocking the Potential of Identity Management

10:45 – 11:15 am EST

Participants:

Jeremy Grant, Managing Director, Technology Business Strategy at Venable, LLP

Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at National Cybersecurity Alliance

Establishing Digital Identity Security Best Practices with IDPro

11:15 – 11:45 am EST

Participants:

Bertrand Carlier, Senior Manager at Wavestone

Lorrayne Auld, Principal Cybersecurity Engineer at Mitre Corporation

Vittorio Bertocci, Principal Architect at Auth0

Lori Robinson, VP Identity and Access Management at Salesforce

Heather Vescent, President and Executive Director at IDPro

Global Insights on Identity Security Maturity

12:45 - 1:30 pm EST

Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Corporate Development at CyberArk

Stronger Authentication, Stronger Identities: The State of the Industry's Path to Passwordless

1:30 - 2:00 pm EST

Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO at FIDO Alliance

Open ID Shared Signals, CAEP and RISC: Real World Use Cases

2:00 - 2:30 pm EST

Participants:

Atul Tulshibagwale, CTO, SGNL and a Co-Chair OpenID Foundation's Shared Signals Working Group at SGNL

Joshua Terry, Group Product Manager at Duo

Register

Panel sessions are eligible for ISC(2) CPE credits and recordings of the sessions will be available following the event. To register for the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/imd2023virtualconference .

Get Involved

For a preview of what to expect during Identity Management Day and ways to get more involved, register for this February 28th informational session .

Improve Your Identity Management: Identity security is everyone's responsibility. Whether you are a security leader, security practitioner, or looking for ways to protect your corporate or personal identity, Find what you can do to #BeIdentitySmart .

. Nominate an Individual or Organization for an Identity Management Award: Recognize individuals and organizations making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk.

Become an Identity Management Champion: Identity Management Champions have made identity management and security foundational to their mission.

Sponsor the Virtual Conference: Join BeyondTrust, CyberArk and Ping Identity in sponsoring the event, please download the prospectus.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .

Media Contact

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

[email protected]

(513) 633-0897

SOURCE Identity Defined Security Alliance