Identity Management Institute Enhances the Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP)® Program

CHATSWORTH, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Management Institute has launched the study guide and examination for the Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP)® certification for technical experts in identity and access management.

The Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP)® program is developed by Identity Management Institute (IMI) for information technology, cybersecurity, and technical identity management professionals who design, develop, implement, and manage identity and access management (IAM) systems and solutions. As the number of users, cloud services, IoT devices, digital wallets, security threats, and product solutions grows, demand for technical identity management experts also grows to help meet user and business requirements for identity and access management, reduce unauthorized access risks, and comply with regulations.

Who Should Consider CIMP Certification?

Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP)® members are technical experts in gathering identity and access management requirements based on business needs, compliance requirements, emerging threats, and risk assessment results. CIMP is designed for technical experts who through team collaboration design, develop, and implement IAM systems with a sound architecture and standard protocols to facilitate the authentication, authorization, and accounting of digital identities across their organizations.

Why Pursue a CIMP Certification?

Identity management is a collection of technology, processes and people. In order to address various technical identity management risks and challenges, organizations are increasingly considering technology solutions to improve and automate identity and access management as much as possible.

Demand for Technical IAM Experts

Below are some of the key factors that contribute to the increasing demand for Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP) experts:

First, as organizations increasingly face sophisticated IAM threats, a detailed understanding of threat modeling and analysis is necessary to counter evolving threats with technical solutions. Becoming a Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP) requires knowledge of common identity and access management (IAM) risks and the ability to propose technical identity and access management solutions.

Second, as CIMP experts deploy systems and solutions to counter IAM threats, they must be aware of various international standards for ensuring optimum IAM architecture and software security by leveraging Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) and best practices in SDLC, product implementation, and project management.

Third, as the number of IoT devices grows and businesses embrace cloud computing, SaaS applications, and blockchain for decentralized data processing and storage, CIMP experts must ensure adequate API and access controls with advanced systems such as multi-factor and biometric authentication, machine learning, and artificial intelligence systems.

Last, managing access for dispersed and diverse users such as employees, customers, and business partners to systems whether hosted internally or externally is another challenge as users require quick access while businesses and regulators need assurances that systems remain secured and users are properly identified and authorized with adequate KYC and customer identification programs. Meeting the needs for speedy access, KYC for onboarding, system security, and regulatory compliance introduces technical challenges that CIMP experts must address.

About Identity Management Institute

Identity Management Institute® (IMI) is the first and leading global certification organization dedicated to identity governance, risk management, and compliance.

Since 2007, IMI certifications help members advance in their careers and gain the trust of the business communities they serve with their identity and access management skills.

