Identity Management Institute Has Published the Identity and Access Management Report 2022

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Identity and Access Management (IAM) report for 2022 is published by Identity Management Institute and outlines the evolving threats, trending solutions, technology innovations such as blockchain and distributed identity management, IoT device identity management, and other relevant information that companies and experts can use for their digital identity transformation projects.

Exploring and anticipating the future of identity and access management is daunting, especially when a new threat surfaces frequently. That's why Identity Management Institute publishes the annual IAM report to assess the risks and outline the industry's general direction and strategy for addressing the threats. Throughout the years, Identity Management Institute has evaluated the IAM industry with published articles to help organizations foresee the risks by observing the trends and the risk factors that affect identity management and enterprise security at macro as well as micro levels.



This report aims to inform stakeholders about the state of the identity and access management (IAM) industry. It includes valuable information for parties interested in securing systems and data as they consider how IAM processes and technologies can support their security objectives.

The report is for existing and prospective IAM solution providers and experts, software vendors, end-users, industry analysts, IT professionals, and anyone else who wants to understand IAM better. It contains an analysis of how market trends are moving, how security threats are changing, and technology advancements that will shape IAM in the future. Click here to access the free IAM report.

IAM Contributions to Data Protection and Cyber Security

The main benefits of identity and access management revolve around data protection and cyber security. Around 80% of all data breaches occur as a result of weak authentication and stolen passwords. With an IAM system and best practices for access management, companies can minimize cybersecurity risks.

A notable percentage of breaches are also caused by insider threats. IAM is able to mitigate these threats by limiting user access and making sure that additional privileges are only given under strict monitoring.



Modern IAM solutions are built with risk-based authentication, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. These technologies allow IAM solutions to better identify and resolve suspicious activities. With more advanced technologies, IAM solutions also help businesses move away from passwords to biometric and multi-factor authentication.

About Identity Management Institute

Identity Management Institute® (IMI) is a global organization dedicated to identity risk management, access governance, and compliance with leading professional certification programs.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a comprehensive set of technologies, policies, and processes for granting, controlling, and accounting for identities throughout their lifecycle to ensure authorized access and transactions as well as non-repudiation. This includes onboarding and identifying each identity, authenticating it with a trusted credential, authorizing access to resources, assigning responsibilities, tracking activities, offboarding, and managing other attributes associated with an individual user.

Since 2007, IMI certifications help members advance their careers and gain the trust of the business communities they serve with their identity and access management skills.

Visit the Identity Management Institute website for additional information and download the free IAM report 2022.

