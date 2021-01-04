Identity Resolution Leader Tapad Achieves Certification Confirming Highest Standards for Information Security and Internal Controls

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad , the global leader in privacy-safe, cross-device digital identity resolution, announced today its completion of two key information security audits, necessary to attain its first Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification; and maintain yearly compliance with its ISO 27001 certification achieved in 2016; demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to establishing industry trust and protecting consumer data throughout its systems and processes.

"Receiving our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report is an important milestone in Tapad's maturation process," said Jeff Olchovy, Chief Technology Officer at Tapad. "Key components of our information security strategy include improving our cloud security posture and providing our customers with every assurance that their data is safe in Tapad's hands. A SOC 2 Type 2 report serves as demonstrable evidence that information security is at the forefront of Tapad's organizational goals."

Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit confirms Tapad's system is designed and maintained with the purpose of keeping data secure. The SOC 2 report also assures that critical service commitments and system requirements are in place, giving clients and partners the peace of mind that comes with the ability to rely on Tapad to prioritize security and confidentiality in the systems it uses to process data.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The international standard ensures that organizations have established methodologies and a framework for business and IT processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the security of information.

