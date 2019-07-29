Identity Verification Leader, IDology, Appoints Industry Veteran Christina Luttrell as Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology, a GBG company, today announced that Christina "Chris" Luttrell has been promoted to chief operating officer. Previously, Luttrell was senior vice president of operations and was responsible for product, customer service, marketing and fraud functions. Since joining the company in 2007, Luttrell has been critical to the success of IDology's product centric and customer-focused approach to the identity verification and fraud markets.

"Chris is an inspiring and action-oriented leader and has been instrumental in IDology's growth," said John Dancu, president and CEO of IDology. "We created this new position for continued product innovation and company growth, with a focus on operational excellence and exceptional care of our customers. Chris' ability to align IDology's innovation with best-in-class operational practices that continue driving growth, unmatchable customer service and industry-leading identity verification and fraud prevention products, place our company on a solid trajectory for future success."

Luttrell has been recognized as a top influencer in the identity verification industry by One World Identity (OWI) and named as one of the leading women in the security industry by Security Magazine. Under her leadership, IDology is recognized as the premier provider of SaaS-based identity verification and fraud solutions that assists businesses with acquiring legitimate customers while also deterring fraud. The IDology platform is used today by leading technology companies throughout Silicon Valley, leading fintech companies, financial institutions, retailers and healthcare companies, among other industries.

IDology was recently awarded "The Best Identity Verification Company" by OWI and was acquired by UK-based GBG in February of this year.

IDology, a GBG company, provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individual's identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help drive revenue, decrease costs, prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention that ultimately helps increase customer acquisition and improve the customer experience. IDology has developed an innovative and on-demand technology platform that allows customers to control the entire proofing process and provides the flexibility to make configuration changes that are deployed automatically—without having to rely on internal IT resources or IDology's customer service so businesses can stay ahead of the fraud landscape while maintaining compliance. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

