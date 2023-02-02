Identity Verification Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 20,213.68 Million by 2028, Globally, at 15.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Identity Verification Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Identity Verification Market" By Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom), By Component (Solutions and Services), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the Identity Verification Market size was valued at USD 6,552.47 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20,213.68 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.35%from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=33553

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity Verification Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Identity Verification Market Overview

Different organizations employ identity verification solutions and services to ensure that the data supplied by users or customers is linked to the identity of a genuine person. With specific client features including nationality & immigration status, personal credentials, identification document verification, and job & business registration, identity verification solutions ensure a high level of assurance.

Identity verification offers a real-time, seamless onboarding experience while lowering the risk of identity fraud, making it a comprehensive solution to safeguard the customer enrollment process. Both online and offline procedures must include these processes as a prerequisite. Identity verification makes sure that verified identity is necessary for things like border controls and access to digital services. The use of this technology reduces permission for intrusive and unlawful access. It has a wide range of applications in the military, banking, financial services, insurance, and IT security operation centers.

The Identity Verification Market is expanding as a result of the rise in identity theft. Computer networks and digital data are commonly used by businesses to handle daily operations and commercial processes. Online transfers and storage of personal and financial data are expanding. Cybercriminals are becoming more skilled and going beyond the standard bank account hacking to open phony mobile phone accounts, online merchant accounts, and internet payment accounts using credentials they have obtained.

The market for identity verification worldwide is growing as a result of these causes. Additionally, the industry is being driven forward by the growing build-your-own-device (BYOD) trend and enterprise mobility. Additionally, it has been positively projected that the need for compliance and the adoption of strict rules will fuel the growth of the worldwide identity verification market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Identity Verification Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Identity Verification Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Experian PLC, Relx, Equifax Inc, Mitek Systems and Gemalto among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Identity Verification Market into Vertical, Component, And Geography.

Identity Verification Market, by Vertical

Retail



IT And Telecom



Healthcare



Government and Defense

Identity Verification Market, by Component

Solutions



Services

Identity Verification Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Address Verification Software Market By Product Type (Cloud based and On-Premise), By Application (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises), By Geography, And Forecast

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Technology (Contactless Fingerprint Technology, Facial Recognition, Contactless Cards), By Application (Identity Verification, Payments & Transactions, Access Control), By Geography, And Forecast

Email Verification Market By Type (Cloud-Based, Web-based), By Application (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Geography, And Forecast

Identity Verification Software Market By Product (Static Verification , Dynamic Verification), By Application (Education , Government , Banking), By Geography, And Forecast

5 leading identity verification brands: Preserving confidentiality of login credentials

Visualize Identity Verification Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research