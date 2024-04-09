Identity Verification Market size to grow by USD 10.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The identity verification market size is set for significant growth, projected to grow by USD 10.81 billion with a staggering CAGR of 16.18% between 2022 and 2027. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the proliferation of digital identities, increasing security risks in online transactions, and the imperative need for regulatory compliance for data protection.

View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Identity Verification Market 2023-2027

Key Market Trends:

The surge in digitalization, propelled by initiatives like electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure projects, has fueled the demand for identity verification solutions. This surge aims to combat the escalating threat of data theft and fraud, ensuring robust security measures in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, and emerging markets.

Market Dynamics:

Driven by the adoption of digital services and mounting security concerns, the market is witnessing a shift towards advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for biometric verification. Cloud-based deployment options, particularly in the banking and financial sectors, are gaining traction, addressing challenges posed by data breaches and cyberattacks.

Market Drivers:

The increasing adoption of digital IDs and smart infrastructure initiatives, coupled with the imperative to comply with stringent regulations like Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC), are key drivers propelling market growth. Initiatives like eID and smart border control, leveraging facial recognition technology, are bolstering the demand for secure identity verification solutions worldwide.

Get a glance of this market - View Sample Report!

Market Restraints:

However, challenges persist, particularly in low adoption rates in developing regions due to lax regulatory requirements. Limited compliance standards in regions like South Africa and Vietnam hinder the widespread adoption of identity verification solutions, with companies often relying on in-house verification methods.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by components (solutions and services) and types (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises), with North America estimated to contribute significantly to market growth. The adoption of blockchain-based solutions and biometric checks is gaining prominence, particularly in the BFSI sector, to meet stringent compliance requirements.

Key Players:

Major players in the market, including Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, and GB Group plc, offer a range of identity verification services encompassing document verification, biometrics, and authentication methods. Additionally, companies are leveraging strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance their market presence and cater to evolving customer needs.

For more insights on the market - View Sample Report!

Conclusion:

The global identity verification market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the convergence of digitalization, security concerns, and regulatory compliance imperatives. As businesses across sectors increasingly prioritize robust identity verification solutions, the market landscape continues to evolve, offering innovative technologies to safeguard against cybersecurity threats and ensure seamless digital transactions.

Analyst Review

The Identity Verification Market is undergoing a seismic shift driven by a convergence of factors including emerging technologies, cybersecurity needs, and regulatory compliance. With the proliferation of digital transactions across various sectors such as BFSI, government services, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce, the demand for robust identity authentication solutions has never been higher.

Biometric technologies have emerged as frontrunners in the realm of identity verification, offering efficient and secure means of authentication. Leveraging fingerprint recognition, facial verification, and liveness detection, biometric devices embedded in mobile devices, cameras, and microphones provide seamless authentication experiences while enhancing security.

In parallel, advancements in AI and ML technologies have paved the way for intelligent border control systems and video analytics, bolstering border controls and airport security. These systems analyze diverse data sources in real-time, enabling self-service identity verification and multi-factor authentication, thereby fortifying security measures.

The market witnesses a burgeoning demand for digital identification and verification solutions amidst increasing incidents of identity-related theft and cyber threats. Organizations, from large enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses, are investing in cloud-based identity verification solutions offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) or Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to fortify their IT infrastructure and comply with KYC and AML regulations.

However, challenges persist, including lack of awareness, data privacy concerns, and the ever-evolving nature of cyber threats. To address these challenges, industry stakeholders are focusing on enhancing security skills and technical expertise through security training and consulting services provided by system integrators and security professionals.

In the BFSI sector, where customer confidence is paramount, identity verification systems play a critical role in safeguarding confidential data such as client financial details and login credentials. Compliance with KYC norms and regulations set forth by organizations like the Financial Action Task Force (FATA) is imperative, especially in the wake of identity-related fraud and fraudulent activities facilitated by digital payment methods and cryptocurrency exchanges.

As digitization initiatives proliferate across sectors, the Identity Verification Market is poised for exponential growth, driven by the imperative to mitigate fraud, ensure data security, and uphold customer trust. With a focus on emerging technologies, industry-specific requirements, and the relentless pursuit of innovation, the market is primed to address the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike in an increasingly interconnected world.

For more insights on the market - View Sample Report!

Market Overview

The Identity Verification Market is witnessing rapid growth, spurred by advancements in biometric technologies and the rising demand for secure authentication methods, particularly in emerging markets. The financial sector, encompassing BFSI, faces stringent AML requirements, driving the adoption of blockchain-based identity verification solutions. As internet penetration increases, so do concerns about data breaches and cyberattacks, particularly in lower-income countries. To mitigate risks, organizations are turning to on-premise solutions and implementing BYOD policies. The industry is evolving to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses, emphasizing robust verification techniques to ensure secure transactions and compliance with regulatory standards.

For more insights on the market - View Sample Report!

Related Reports:

The digital identity and security market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.51% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 42.07 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). An increase in digitization with electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure initiatives is the key factor driving the growth of the global digital identity and security market.

The personal identity management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,453.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rapid growth of IoT networks is notably driving market growth.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio