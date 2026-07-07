IdentityIQ Report Reveals Identity Fraud Is Escalating at an Alarming Rate, Driven by AI and a 65% Surge in Fraudulent New Account Activity

– New data shows identity theft is no longer a one-time event but a catalyst for long-term financial damage, including collections, charge-offs and credit score declines –

TEMECULA, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentityIQ, one of the nation's leading providers of identity theft protection and credit monitoring services, today released its 2025 Fraud Report: The Surge in Credit-Based Fraud and What to Expect This Year, revealing a dramatic increase in identity-related fraud and warning that artificial intelligence is accelerating both the speed and sophistication of attacks.

According to proprietary IdentityIQ data, alerts tied to potentially fraudulent new accounts increased 65% in 2025 compared to 2024, signaling a significant rise in criminals using stolen and synthetic identities to open credit cards, loans and other financial accounts.

The report also found that the damage often extends far beyond the initial fraud event:

Major derogatory credit events increased 39%

Derogatory trade lines increased 32%

More consumers are experiencing collections, defaults, charge-offs, and long-term credit damage linked to undetected fraudulent accounts.

The findings come as federal authorities warn that artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the fraud landscape. The FBI reported more than 22,000 AI-related fraud complaints in 2025, resulting in nearly $893 million in losses, marking the first time the agency formally tracked AI-enabled scams. AI-powered fraud schemes now include voice cloning, deepfakes, highly personalized phishing attacks and synthetic identity creation.

"Identity fraud has entered a new era," said Michael Scheumack, Chief Innovation Officer at IdentityIQ. "What we're seeing is a shift from isolated incidents to highly automated, AI-enhanced fraud campaigns that can create damage before a consumer even realizes their information has been compromised. A fraudulent account opened today can quickly turn into collections, charge-offs, and years of credit repair. The real story isn't just that fraud is increasing, it's that the consequences are becoming more severe and longer lasting."

Three Emerging Trends Defining Fraud in 2026

Synthetic Identities Are Going Mainstream

Fraudsters are increasingly combining legitimate Social Security numbers and personal data with fabricated information to create synthetic identities that appear legitimate to lenders and financial institutions. These synthetic profiles can be used to establish credit histories before being exploited for large-scale fraud . AI Is Making Fraud More Convincing

Deepfake audio, cloned voices, AI-generated emails, and realistic fake websites are making traditional warning signs harder to recognize. Criminals can now personalize scams at a scale previously impossible, making fraud attempts appear more legitimate than ever. Fraud Is Creating Long-Term Financial Harm

Identity theft is no longer just about unauthorized purchases. The IdentityIQ data shows increasing connections between fraudulent account openings and subsequent derogatory credit events, including collections and charge-offs that can remain on credit reports for years.

Why This Matters

The IdentityIQ report suggests that many consumers may still view identity theft as a short-term inconvenience when, in reality, it is increasingly becoming a long-term financial threat.

"Consumers often think the crime ends when a fraudulent account is discovered," Scheumack said. "But by that point, the damage may already be spreading through their credit profile. The biggest trend we're watching is the growing gap between when fraud occurs and when it's detected. In the age of AI, that gap can be incredibly costly."

Key Consumer Recommendations

IdentityIQ recommends consumers take proactive measures to protect themselves, including:

Monitoring credit reports and account alerts regularly

Freezing or locking credit files when possible

Verifying unexpected communications through trusted channels

Using multi-factor authentication and strong passwords

Creating family verification codes to combat deepfake impersonation scams

Enrolling in identity theft protection and credit monitoring services for early detection and recovery assistance

The full IdentityIQ 2025 Fraud Report is available now.

For more information on IdentityIQ, visit www.IdentityIQ.com.

About IdentityIQ

IdentityIQ®, offered by IDIQ®, is a leading provider of identity theft protection, credit monitoring and financial wellness solutions. IdentityIQ helps consumers monitor and protect their identities, credit and personal information through comprehensive monitoring, alerts and recovery support services.

SOURCE IDIQ