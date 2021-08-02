Identiv Appoints Amir Khoshniyati as Vice President of Business Development, Americas

Khoshniyati brings exceptional experience across all facets of near-field communication (NFC), RFID, and the Internet of Things (IoT) on a global scale, most recently serving in senior-level business operations positions with leading RFID manufacturers, including Avery Dennison and Smartrac Technology. His proven track record of exceeding results in the deployment of advanced technology and facilitating fast-paced growth makes him uniquely positioned to expand Identiv's RFID reach.

As a global leader in the advancement of NFC and RFID technologies, Khoshniyati serves as an Executive Member on the NFC Forum Board that defines standards and processes, and better aligns the technology adoption across various industries. He also serves as the Vice-Chair of the NFC Forum Board's Healthcare Task Force.

Khoshniyati's appointment comes as Identiv increases its investment in the RFID market. The company recently joined DoseID to strengthen its focus on RFID applications in healthcare and participate in the development of industry standards for RFID devices. Additionally, financial results for the first quarter of 2021 show the company shipping more than 40 million RFID units, a 53% increase year-over-year, with RFID revenue up 59% year-over-year.

"Amir joins the Identiv team at a critical time in our company's growth trajectory. His insight and expertise as we increase our focus on RFID solutions will be invaluable," said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. "His experience and aptitude for new concepts, paired with his ability to address cross-functional challenges and execute complex projects seamlessly, is a significant asset to our business."

"This is a great opportunity to contribute to Identiv's continued growth. I am looking forward to working closely with our team of RFID experts to drive innovation, global reach, and the highest quality RFID solutions for our customers, partners and employees," said Khoshniyati.

Identiv's RFID technology offers cost-effective, secure options for simpler, smarter, and safer operations in mission-critical applications. For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and can be identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "will", "intends", "expects", and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding its investment in growing its RFID sales team by 50% by the end of 2021; the Company's beliefs regarding its RFID business and strategy to grow its RFID business; and the Company's beliefs regarding potential benefits Mr. Khoshniyati will bring to the Company is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the extent and duration of economic recovery and growth in commercial and retail markets, the Company's ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, its ability to capitalize on trends in its business, the level and timing of customer orders, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, the impact of COVID-19, and factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

