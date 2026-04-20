Identiv Expands ID-Safe NFC Tag Portfolio to Enable Secure Product Authentication, Tamper Detection, and Traceability

Expanded portfolio of tamper-evident and tamper-proof NFC tags enables companies to verify authenticity, detect interference, and maintain product integrity across the lifecycle.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the expansion of its ID-Safe product family, a portfolio of advanced HF and NFC tags designed to support product authentication, tamper detection, and secure traceability across pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, food and beverage, electronics, and smart packaging applications.

As companies work to address rising counterfeiting, diversion, and product fraud, there is growing demand for solutions that can verify product authenticity, confirm package integrity, and provide visibility across the product lifecycle.

Identiv's ID-Safe portfolio addresses these challenges by combining NFC-based product identity with advanced tamper detection and secure authentication. By embedding secure NFC technology directly into tags, ID-Safe transforms product labeling into a digital trust layer – enabling companies to confirm that a product is genuine, verify that it has not been opened or altered, and enable secure digital interaction using standard NFC-enabled smartphones or readers.

"Trust in physical products can't be assumed anymore – it has to be verified. ID-Safe brings together secure NFC-based identity, tamper detection, and tamper-proof design to enable companies to confirm authenticity and product integrity at any point in the lifecycle, anywhere those interactions occur," said Andreas Walsner, Global Vice President Sales, Identiv. "It allows organizations to detect interference, prevent fraud, and establish trusted product identity anywhere it matters – from manufacturing through distribution to the point of use – while supporting secure, scalable deployment across real-world operations."

A trusted, tamper-proof tag portfolio

The ID-Safe portfolio includes a range of NFC tag configurations designed to support diverse applications across pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, food and beverage, electronics, and smart packaging environments. These include tamper-evident NFC labels that detect and record package opening events, as well as tamper-proof tags with destructible antennas that prevent removal, reuse or product refilling. Select configurations support encrypted authentication using high-security NFC chips, enabling protection against cloning and advanced counterfeiting.

Each ID-Safe tag is encoded with a unique identity and can be linked to cloud-based systems, creating a digital twin of the product. Throughout manufacturing, logistics, and distribution, stakeholders can scan the tag to confirm authenticity and verify that the product remains unopened. Once a package is opened or tampered with, the tag registers an irreversible state change – such as a broken antenna or altered electrical signal – clearly indicating that the product has been compromised.

The ID-Safe product family is designed to help organizations address critical product security challenges, including counterfeiting, gray market diversion, warranty and returns abuse, and product refilling and resale fraud. By making product authenticity and integrity verifiable in real time, ID-Safe helps protect brand value, improve recall and compliance processes, and strengthen trust across the supply chain and with end users.

The products are already deployed in an award-winning NFC-based anti-counterfeiting smart packaging solution for luxury wine producers and collectors, developed in collaboration with ZATAP and Genuine-Analytics.

The ID-Safe portfolio includes multiple configurations with options for different chip types, memory capacities, and form factors.

"Companies can't afford uncertainty when it comes to product authenticity and integrity. ID-Safe provides a practical way to verify products, detect tampering, and prevent fraud – including refilling, diversion, and unauthorized resale – while enabling secure interaction throughout the product lifecycle. It's a critical step toward making physical products more secure, traceable, and trusted," concluded Walsner.

For more information about Identiv's ID-Safe product family or other IoT solutions, please visit our Product Finder or contact [email protected]

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 2.0 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, logistics, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @Identiv

Media Contact:

Samantha Bryton

[email protected]

SOURCE Identiv