Identiv Introduces uCreate NFC Mobile Application Platform and Software Development Kit

Designed for programmers familiar with app development but new to NFC coding, the uCreate SDK provides the source code supporting the first steps of NFC mobile app development. "It is our mission to make NFC technologies more accessible to a broader range of developers, many of whom have limited or no experience with this type of technology," said Identiv COO Dr. Manfred Mueller, Ph.D, Chemistry.

Identiv's collection of high-performance NFC tags power use cases including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, transit, supply chain management, smart home, smart packaging, fashion, retail, cosmetics, wine and spirits, gaming, toys, and more. The kit is compatible with most digital platforms and is designed to enhance and simplify user experiences through secure interactions.

uCreate NFC SDK delivers easy access and support for developers to learn more about NFC mobile app coding. Developers can sample code, demo apps, and utilize engineering support through the uCreate NFC community of experts.

The all-in-one uCreate NFC ecosystem provides engineers, product managers, and makers with the tools to learn, create, and test their own NFC experiences. The platform includes the SDK, a curated kit of NFC tags, mobile app, technical support, and documentation.

"uCreate NFC removes the barriers associated with NFC app development by connecting developers with NFC experts. Developers can come up with new ideas and be empowered to dream up new use cases and applications," said Mueller.

Identiv's uCreate NFC Tag Kit includes a collection of tags with NFC Forum type 2, 4, and 5 integrated circuits (ICs) and are compatible with Android® and Apple® iOS devices. It enables a simple way to test new application ideas and ultimately scale solutions. Delivered with the kit, the intuitive uCreate NFC SDK provides the source code guiding developers step-by-step through integration of NFC technology and mobile apps. The uCreate NFC App gives developers a comprehensive summary of all functions included in the SDK and what is possible with the source code.

The app is available today on Google Play and the App Store . The uCreate NFC Tag Kit is available for purchase at shop.identiv.com . For more information on Identiv's complete RFID, NFC, and contactless portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

