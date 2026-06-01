Identiv Launches ID-Pixels™ 3.0 to Enable Scalable, Battery-Free Intelligence Across Physical Supply Chains

Built on Wiliot's Gen3 IC, the new BLE-enabled smart label delivers real-time sensing and continuous visibility to power Physical AI supply chain applications

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced ID-Pixels™ 3.0, a family of next-generation Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) inlays and labels. Built on Wiliot's Gen3 IC, ID-Pixels 3.0 enables organizations to continuously sense, track, and understand the state of goods across complex supply chains.

The launch represents the latest milestone in Identiv's partnership with Wiliot. Since forming the partnership in 2022, the two companies have worked closely in manufacturing and supplying Wiliot's IoT Pixels. ID-Pixels 3.0, built on Wiliot's third-generation IC, is the latest result of this collaboration – bringing enhanced performance, scalability, and sensing capabilities to market.

As enterprises move toward more transparent, automated supply chains, the ability to capture continuous, real-world data from physical assets has become foundational. ID-Pixels 3.0 addresses this need by transforming products into connected, intelligent assets – unlocking the real-time data required to power Physical AI applications and drive faster, more informed supply chain decisions.

"Identiv was an early manufacturer of Wiliot-based BLE labels at scale, and ID-Pixels 3.0 builds on that foundation with a battery-free, cost-efficient solution for mass deployment," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, COO of Identiv. "Combining BLE, sensing, and a unique digital identity in a single label, it enables real-time visibility and condition monitoring across physical supply chains."

A new standard for battery-free, real-time sensing

ID-Pixels 3.0 is designed for high-volume, real-world deployments across industries including retail, logistics, pharmaceuticals, food, and smart packaging. The label combines a compact form factor, energy harvesting, and integrated sensing to deliver continuous data without the cost and maintenance of batteries.

The self-adhesive label, approximately 33 mm x 60 mm, harvests energy from ambient Bluetooth and UHF signals, eliminating the need for batteries while enabling scalable deployment across millions of items. Each label is encoded with a unique digital ID and can capture key data points such as location, temperature, humidity, and light – providing persistent visibility into the condition and movement of goods.

By integrating with the Wiliot Physical AI platform, ID-Pixels 3.0 allows this continuous stream of sensor data to be translated into actionable insights – supporting applications such as automated inventory tracking, shipment verification, asset tracking, and cold-chain monitoring.

From connected items to Physical AI systems

Built on Wiliot's Gen3 IC, ID-Pixels 3.0 benefits from significant advances in performance, cost efficiency, and sensing capabilities. The new label enables richer, higher-fidelity data capture and supports continuous data flow from physical assets into enterprise systems – establishing the foundation for Physical AI-driven operations.

"When we introduced our IoT Pixels, Identiv became an important part of the broader ecosystem bringing this technology to market," said Amir Khoshniyati, Vice President at Wiliot. "With the recently released Gen3 capabilities, coupled with our Physical AI platform, we're building on that collaboration to expand the availability of tags and strengthen the ecosystem – ensuring we can meet growing market demand and enable enterprises to digitize their supply chains with continuous, real-time intelligence."

ID-Pixels 3.0 is available as part of Identiv's ID-Pixels product family, with options for labels and inlays designed to support a range of deployment models and integration requirements.

For more information about Identiv's ID-Pixels product family or other IoT solutions, please visit our Product Finder or contact [email protected]

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 2.0 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, logistics, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @Identiv

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SOURCE Identiv