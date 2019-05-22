Ideoclick Announces Cross-Channel Marketing Service for Improved Amazon Sales
Service Enables Optimized Amazon Ad Strategy Through Multiple Digital Channels
May 22, 2019, 08:24 ET
SEATTLE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Ideoclick, Inc., the most recommended Amazon managed services agency, today announced the launch of its Cross-Channel Marketing Service to drive consumer traffic to clients' Amazon presence from multiple digital channels. The expanded marketing service leverages other digital media channels and conversion behavior to improve sales on Amazon.
The Cross-Channel Marketing Services utilize Ideoclick's strategic digital advertising expertise, targeting strategies and attribution analysis to optimize campaigns that drive conversions across multiple social media and search platforms.
"For those manufacturers that consider Amazon an important sales channel, the Cross-Channel Marketing Service is an essential strategy to drive improved results," said Benjamin Winters, Ideoclick's VP of Marketing Services and Automation. "Additionally, cross-channel aggregated data provided by Amazon's Attribution tool provides us with the necessary insight to identify trends and adapt Amazon ad campaigns for maximum ad ROI."
The Amazon Attribution tool provides brands with sales impact analysis across various digital media channels, including page views, purchase rates, and sales data, which illustrates how consumers discover and research products prior to purchase. Leveraging this in-depth understanding of how audience segments convert across platforms, Ideoclick marketing services experts can adapt client ad campaigns to improve conversion rates.
About Ideoclick
Founded in 2008, Ideoclick, Inc. is an eCommerce strategy, technology and managed services firm that helps over 200 brand manufacturers across a broad range of product categories go to market and increase sales through Amazon and other eCommerce channels. Ideoclick is the worldwide leader in Amazon end-to-end expertise and services, including strategic advisory, supply chain strategy, catalog management, chargeback and operational support as well as marketing and content campaign design, optimization and automation. Driven by a combination of best-in-class, proprietary software and a tenacious client services team of eCommerce experts, Ideoclick offers a complete range of services designed to help clients generate predictive and profitable results on eCommerce platforms.
Contact: Natalie Raines
Corporate Marketing Director
206.620.1712
natalie@ideoclick.com
www.ideoclick.com
SOURCE Ideoclick, Inc.
Share this article