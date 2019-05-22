Ideoclick Announces Cross-Channel Marketing Service for Improved Amazon Sales

The Cross-Channel Marketing Services utilize Ideoclick's strategic digital advertising expertise, targeting strategies and attribution analysis to optimize campaigns that drive conversions across multiple social media and search platforms.

"For those manufacturers that consider Amazon an important sales channel, the Cross-Channel Marketing Service is an essential strategy to drive improved results," said Benjamin Winters, Ideoclick's VP of Marketing Services and Automation. "Additionally, cross-channel aggregated data provided by Amazon's Attribution tool provides us with the necessary insight to identify trends and adapt Amazon ad campaigns for maximum ad ROI."

The Amazon Attribution tool provides brands with sales impact analysis across various digital media channels, including page views, purchase rates, and sales data, which illustrates how consumers discover and research products prior to purchase. Leveraging this in-depth understanding of how audience segments convert across platforms, Ideoclick marketing services experts can adapt client ad campaigns to improve conversion rates.

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2008, Ideoclick, Inc. is an eCommerce strategy, technology and managed services firm that helps over 200 brand manufacturers across a broad range of product categories go to market and increase sales through Amazon and other eCommerce channels. Ideoclick is the worldwide leader in Amazon end-to-end expertise and services, including strategic advisory, supply chain strategy, catalog management, chargeback and operational support as well as marketing and content campaign design, optimization and automation. Driven by a combination of best-in-class, proprietary software and a tenacious client services team of eCommerce experts, Ideoclick offers a complete range of services designed to help clients generate predictive and profitable results on eCommerce platforms.

Contact: Natalie Raines

Corporate Marketing Director

206.620.1712

natalie@ideoclick.com

www.ideoclick.com

SOURCE Ideoclick, Inc.

