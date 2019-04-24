Ideoclick Announces Supply Chain Compliance Service

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideoclick, Inc. today announced the launch of its Supply Chain Compliance (SCC) service offering. Designed to address and eliminate Amazon supply chain defects and chargebacks, the Supply Chain Compliance service utilizes a powerful combination of proprietary software and Amazon expertise to identify and resolve supply chain defects at the root cause, dispute and recover Amazon chargebacks, and lower supply chain costs overall. In addition to providing value to Ideoclick's client-base, other Amazon service providers can utilize Ideoclick's SCC service to capture and analyze critical chargeback data for the benefit of their own clients.

Amazon chargebacks are operational non-compliance fees that Amazon levies to discourage costly supply chain defects. These defects and related chargebacks create higher costs to serve customers and can significantly cut into vendor and Amazon earnings. Chargebacks often result from shipping, packaging or other technical errors that have the potential to be remedied.

"The dynamic nature of the platform has already enabled us to identify, rectify and recover millions of dollars of defects and chargebacks on behalf of our clients," said Justin Leigh, CEO at Ideoclick. "We are excited to offer this valuable service to our existing client base as well as to external vendors that represent clients selling on Amazon."

Utilizing the SCC services platform dashboard, clients receive an actionable list of defect and chargeback types, tutorials for successful dispute techniques, and step-by-step guidance on addressing root causes for long-term chargeback avoidance. For companies with larger volumes or desiring comprehensive support, Ideoclick provides a Supply Chain Compliance Expert to manage the entire process - from dispute automation to open statement submissions, including deep-dives on complex root causes. All levels of the SCC service have access to Ideoclick's proprietary Supply Chain Compliance Dashboard, where progress against all metrics are tracked over time and reports can be generated for internal use.

Ideoclick provides a complimentary initial assessment of clients' overall supply chain defect and cost profile based on a vast set of Amazon data and Ideoclick analysis. Clients can also gain additional details of shortages and deductions for up to three previous years of selling on Amazon.

"Our Supply Chain Compliance service is the latest example of Ideoclick's commitment to deliver proactive solutions and ongoing support across the entire Amazon platform," said Andy Burger, Ideoclick's Vice President of Business Development. Potential clients can review the full suite of services and begin the signup process by visiting www.ideoclick.com.

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2008, Ideoclick, Inc. is an eCommerce advisory, technology and managed services firm that helps over 200 brand manufacturers across a broad range of product categories go to market and increase sales through Amazon and other eCommerce channels. Ideoclick is the worldwide leader in Amazon end-to-end expertise and services, including advisory, supply chain strategy, catalog management, chargeback and operational support as well as marketing and content campaign design, optimization and automation. Driven by a combination of best-in-class, proprietary software and a tenacious client services team of eCommerce experts, Ideoclick offers a complete range of services designed to help clients generate predictive and profitable results on eCommerce platforms.

