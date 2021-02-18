Ideoclick Extends Support for Leading E-Commerce Platforms Leveraging Deep Expertise on Amazon Offering a "One-Stop-Shop" Cross-Platform Solution to Maximize Efficiency

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideoclick, Inc., the provider of the industry's leading e-commerce optimization platform, today announced its strategic e-commerce expertise now extends beyond Amazon to include leading advertising platforms Instacart, Walmart and Target. The move will provide Ideoclick's customers with a single vendor advertising management solution and comprehensive, API-driven-view of digital performance across all platforms. The solution will help brands maximize efficient advertising return on investment and strategically manage their surging e-commerce retailer platforms.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed the game for e-commerce, which now accounts for 16% of total retail sales compared to only 11% pre-Covid-19," said Ben Winters, Chief Innovation Officer of Ideoclick. "Many brands faced enormous disruption to the ways they reached consumers during the past year and are looking for expertise on how to execute cohesive cross-platform strategies. Our newly expanded solution will provide brands with the human expertise and cutting-edge technologies they need to transform their e-commerce performance on Amazon and beyond."

Benefits of Integrated E-Commerce Strategy

By maximizing cross-platform coordination with Ideoclick, brands will realize greater efficiencies and optimal sales. They will also experience time savings with one point of contact dedicated to syncing execution across retailers – from strategy, product launches, tentpole events, and more. Additionally, brands will benefit from Ideoclick's industry-leading Amazon marketing service expertise in integrating paid search management services across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Target platforms. Other key benefits include:

Ability to measure Share of Search™ on Amazon : Ideoclick's flagship Share of Search methodology helps brands measure the digital shelf. It allows them to compare peers on percentage of estimated traffic, star ratings, review counts, price points, and more for chosen search terms.

: Ideoclick's flagship Share of Search methodology helps brands measure the digital shelf. It allows them to compare peers on percentage of estimated traffic, star ratings, review counts, price points, and more for chosen search terms. Holistic "one-stop-shop" management : Ideoclick strategists will help brands build a highly strategic, integrated e-commerce advertising platform go-to-market plan. Ideoclick manages overall strategy and execution across leading e-commerce retailer platforms.

: Ideoclick strategists will help brands build a highly strategic, integrated e-commerce advertising platform go-to-market plan. Ideoclick manages overall strategy and execution across leading e-commerce retailer platforms. Strategic guidance: Ideoclick provides recommendations on budget allocation, optimal assortments, cross-retailer pricing strategy, profitability, and inventory management.

"Ideoclick leveraged their knowledge of my Amazon business to quickly takeover and optimize my Walmart advertising efforts. We continue to grow alongside the Walmart Platform." Matt Altschul, President & CEO, Smartish

For more information on Ideoclick's expanded support for Instacart, Walmart and Target, visit our website.

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2009 by former Amazon executives and harnessing over 200 years of Amazon experience, Ideoclick provides the industry's leading e-Commerce Optimization Platform, delivering a unique combination of cloud-based software, subject matter expertise and insight to businesses that sell on Amazon and beyond. Ideoclick works with brands to solve challenges, unlock data-driven insights, and add automation to help them reach further, move faster, and win more. Today, Ideoclick manages more than 20 million Amazon standard identification numbers and helps hundreds of brands achieve transformative results. For more information, please visit: www.ideoclick.com.

SOURCE Ideoclick, Inc.

