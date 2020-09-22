Ideoclick Names Benjamin Winters to New Role as Chief Innovation Officer

"For 12 years, Ideoclick has helped our clients succeed on Amazon. Now with ecommerce adoption advancing at an unprecedented pace, we are accelerating our innovations to create a future state of Ideoclick equipped to handle vast and challenging ecommerce needs," explains Justin Leigh, Ideoclick's CEO. "Ben has the ability to foresee market issues and create proactive strategies through innovations, integrations, and team activation. As Chief Innovation Officer, he will help Ideoclick maintain our success trajectory while ensuring that client success remains at the core of our expansion."

Prior to joining Ideoclick, Winters was strategically involved in starting and running several design, technology and services firms. Winters also founded WINTR, a design and technology firm that served clients including Microsoft, Starbucks, and T-Mobile. In 2018, Ideoclick acquired WINTR to advance client services capabilities through marketing, technology, and account management expertise.

"Consumer behavior and the ecommerce industry have experienced seismic shifts which have widened the aperture of opportunity for digital commerce technology," says Winters. "Innovation and invention are required to enable brands and manufacturers to better leverage these new opportunities. At Ideoclick, we will advance key partnerships, expand our product offerings and integrate new services to help our clients win within this dynamic landscape. We already have an unparalleled depth of expertise amongst our founding leaders, top ecommerce talent, and solid industry partnerships on which we will build."

Ideoclick is now in search of an experienced VP of Client Success. Winters will remain at the helm of Ideoclick's Client Success department while serving as Chief Innovation Officer until that role is filled.

