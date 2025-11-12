IDEOlogy Health and Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers Partner to Bring Customized Oncology Education for Advanced Practice Providers

The collaboration will deliver evidence-based learning opportunities through various IDEOlogy Health offerings.

DENVER and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (RMCC), the largest community-based oncology practice in Colorado, and IDEOlogy Health, the leading provider of non-promotional medical education, have signed an exclusive partnership designed to advance oncology education specifically for Advanced Practice Providers (APPs). This includes nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists, advanced degree nurses, and pharmacists.

Through this agreement, RMCC's APPs will have access to IDEOlogy Health's IDEO APP Talks and Sound Bites platforms, two premier non-promotional medical education offerings that provide concise, evidence-based updates on emerging oncology data, treatment advances, and best practices in patient care.

The partnership will also enable RMCC to build customized learning programs tailored to the unique educational needs of its APP community, supporting the review and integration of the latest clinical evidence to optimize care delivery and patient outcomes across its network.

"Advanced Practice Providers play a critical role in our multidisciplinary model of cancer care," said Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, President, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. "Partnering with IDEOlogy Health allows us to offer our APPs curated, timely education that enhances their expertise and ultimately benefits our patients."

"RMCC has long been a leader in community-based cancer care, and we're proud to support their commitment to advancing the education of APPs," said Cameron Lush, President of IDEOlogy Health. "By connecting their providers to the latest evidence-based data through IDEO APP Talks and Sound Bites, we aim to strengthen the link between education and improved patient outcomes."

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health, part of The Lockwood Group, is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up to date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in therapeutic areas of Oncology and Hematology.

About Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers

Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (RMCC) is an independent, physician-led practice that delivers leading-edge technology, and treatment options and conducts innovative research. For more than 30 years, RMCC has pioneered community-based care to enable more cancer patients to receive high-quality treatment while staying close to the support of family and friends. Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers treats more adult cancer than any other healthcare organization in Colorado, providing 19 locations and a network of 54 physicians specializing in cancer care throughout the state. RMCC is collectively focused on treating cancer and blood disorders with advanced technology and innovative research no matter where you live, while taking a community-based approach of integrated subspecialty oncology care. This enables patients to access leading-edge treatment while living at home and receiving the critical support of family and friends. Patients who are treated at RMCC can participate in some of the most promising national clinical trials for a broad range of cancers. RMCC has played a role in the development of more than 100 FDA-approved cancer-fighting drugs – about one-third of cancer therapies approved by the FDA to date. At any given time, more than 150 national clinical trials are open throughout The Network.

