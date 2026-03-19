Idera Announces General Availability of SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0, Introducing AI-Powered Query and Workload Index Optimization for SQL Server

New AI capabilities help DBAs move from performance visibility to performance resolution—turning slow queries into actionable index recommendations in minutes

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Idera, Inc., a leading provider of database productivity tools, today announced the general availability of SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0, the company's flagship SQL Server performance monitoring platform—now enhanced with AI-powered query and workload index optimization that helps DBAs move beyond monitoring to intelligent optimization.

SQL Diagnostic Manager Query Screen with AI Optimization Enabled SQL Diagnostic Manager AI Schema & Optimization Results

SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0 brings optimization directly into the Query Monitor workflow. DBAs can take slow or resource-intensive queries surfaced during monitoring, submit a single query or a group of related queries, and receive workload-aware index and query recommendations designed to reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and accelerate performance tuning.

"SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0 is a clear signal of where we're headed—bringing practical AI into the hands of DBAs in a way that's safe, controlled, and immediately useful," said Max Hunsicker, General Manager at Idera. "This release reflects Idera's commitment to staying on the leading edge of technology while continuing to deliver the SQL Server solutions our global customers rely on every day."

Key Enhancements in SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0

AI-Powered Query & Workload Index Optimization (New)

SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0 introduces a new approach to SQL Server performance tuning by transforming query monitoring insights into intelligent optimization recommendations.

With the new AI-powered workflow, DBAs can:

Submit problematic queries (including table structure and index schema context) to Idera's AI engine for recommendations





Generate optimization recommendations for a single high-impact query, or a set of competing queries that must perform well together





Get workload-aware index design guidance intended to improve read performance while considering write overhead and index sprawl





Stay in control at all times — no suggestions are automatically applied; outputs are recommendations that DBAs choose to implement via copy/paste

Built on SQL Diagnostic Manager's Proven Monitoring and Diagnostics Foundation

Idera SQL Diagnostic Manager is designed to help DBAs monitor, diagnose, and tune SQL Server performance across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments using deep analytics, broad observability, and minimal overhead.

Core capabilities include:

Query-level observability , including plan history, Query Store integration, and execution comparison





, including plan history, Query Store integration, and execution comparison Deep root-cause insight into waits, blocking chains, deadlocks, TempDB pressure, I/O latency, and fragmentation





into waits, blocking chains, deadlocks, TempDB pressure, I/O latency, and fragmentation Cross-tier visibility from SQL Server to OS, virtualization, storage, and cloud resources





from SQL Server to OS, virtualization, storage, and cloud resources Agentless architecture designed for minimal monitoring overhead with full data collection





SQL Diagnostic Manager is trusted by database professionals to improve performance and reduce time spent troubleshooting—helping teams identify, fix, and prevent incidents faster.

Availability

SQL Diagnostic Manager 14.0 is available today. To learn more and start a free 14-day trial, visit: https://www.idera.com/products/sql-diagnostic-manager/free-trial/

About SQL Diagnostic Manager

SQL Diagnostic Manager is Idera's flagship SQL Server performance monitoring and diagnostics solution for modern DBA teams. It provides a unified view across SQL Server environments and helps teams proactively monitor performance, quickly pinpoint root cause, and take action with intelligent recommendations.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. provides database and IT productivity solutions designed to help organizations manage and protect critical data systems. Idera's portfolio supports performance monitoring, database administration, and security and compliance initiatives across modern data environments.

Media Contact:

David Greene

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

512-226-8080

SOURCE Idera, Inc.