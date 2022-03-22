Idera, Inc. Acquires SaaS Industries

Idera Bolsters API Portfolio through Addition of Digital SaaS Brand and API-Provider SaaS Industries GmbH

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Idera, Inc. ("Idera"), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, announced the acquisition of SaaS Industries GmbH ("SasS Industries"), an Austrian software company that provides API and microservices to developers. SaaS Industries will join APILayer as part of Idera's Developer Tools business, which includes Embarcadero, Filestack, Froala, FusionCharts, LANSA, Sencha, UltraEdit, and Whole Tomato.

SaaS Industries is an industry-leading API provider that enables developers to access data and services through API products such as Zenscrape, Zenserp, Reviewapi, Sportdataapi, and other products. Since its founding in 2019, SaaS Industries has provided reliable, scalable API services to thousands of developers.

"SaaS Industries experienced rapid growth in API demand over the past few years," said Clemens Ehrenreich, co-founder of SaaS Industries. "Idera's global reach and continued investment in APILayer and API products make it the perfect place for SaaS Industries. We are excited about the next stage of SaaS Industries' growth."

SaaS Industries' success is enabled by a scalable architecture, allowing the API to scale up and down seamlessly as customer demands evolve. SaaS Industries has solved the problem of serving millions of complex API requests per day with automated rotating proxy servers without sacrificing data integrity.

"We are excited to welcome SaaS Industries to APILayer and Idera," said John Burr, General Manager of APILayer. "This impressive offering of APIs will join APILayer's growing portfolio of 70 APIs, allowing us to deliver more value to our customers. We look forward to offering many more high-quality APIs like Zenscrape and Zenserp as we invest in the APILayer API Marketplace."

SaaS Industries adds 6 APIs with 20,000 users and over $1 million in annual recurring revenue to the APILayer product suite.

To learn more about SaaS Industries, visit https://www.saas.industries . To learn more about APILayer, visit https://www.apilayer.com . To learn more about Idera Developer Tools solutions, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/developertools .

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Data Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit https://www.ideracorp.com .

Contact:

John Burr

512-226-8080

[email protected]

SOURCE Idera, Inc.