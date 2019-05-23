Idera, Inc. Announces Investment from Partners Group

HOUSTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Idera, Inc. ("Idera" or "the Company"), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced it will receive a new minority investment from Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager, on behalf of its clients. Partners Group will join existing investors HGGC, TA Associates, and Company management. Details of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Idera, based in Houston, develops software that enables database professionals to design, monitor and manage data systems and provides application development tools to help software engineers build, test, deploy, and manage a wide range of applications faster and more efficiently. Idera's more than 50,000 customers span multiple industries, including education, energy, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and technology.

"We welcome Partners Group to the Idera investor team," said Randy Jacops, CEO of Idera. "Partners Group's resources and history of supporting high-growth technology businesses will allow us to expand our M&A vision and drive our growing DevOps leadership. Our successful partnerships with TA Associates and HGGC, beginning in 2014 and 2017, respectively, have come at key inflection points in Idera's growth and we expect to continue this collaborative approach with Partners Group."

"Idera is a company we have been tracking closely for several years," said Hal Avidano, Managing Director at Partners Group. "Randy and his team have smartly anticipated tailwinds in the software development space in building an iterative, fast-paced, end-to-end development model that is well-suited for end user technical teams at large enterprise technology companies. We are excited by this investment and look forward to working proactively alongside HGGC and TA Associates to support its growth strategy through the board."

Idera's high-velocity, low-friction sales process and innovative operating and delivery model have helped drive a 500% increase in revenue since 2013. The markets for database and developer tools combined represent an addressable market exceeding $10 billion annually.

"Idera has the experienced leadership and strategy to continue to innovate, win market share and grow organically and via acquisition," said Neil White, Partner at HGGC. "Having a great firm like Partners Group join the investor base only strengthens that capability."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Idera and are eager to begin working collaboratively with Partners Group to help the Company in its next phase of growth," said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA Associates. "We are especially thrilled to continue backing Randy Jacops and the entire Idera management team, and expect Idera will extend its leadership in DevOps, helping its customers take control of the data management lifecycle."

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Idera, and Ropes & Gray is legal advisor to Partners Group. Jefferies LLC and Credit Suisse acted as financial advisors to Idera on the transaction.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that allow technical users to do more with less, faster. The company's brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools and Testing Tools—with products that are used and evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit: www.ideracorp.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with USD 83 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, Toronto, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,200 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees. Please visit our website for more information: www.partnersgroup.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses at attractive multiples through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Over its history, HGGC has completed more than 130 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of more than $20 billion. More information about HGGC can be found at www.hggc.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $32.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm's more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

