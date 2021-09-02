iDesign Named to 2021 NorthCoast 99 List for Third Consecutive Year

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iDesign , the housewares design company, has been recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the third consecutive year that the organization has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 Award . iDesign was recognized for its exceptional COVID response, sustainability practices, and culture of caring for 300+ employees.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 23rd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, Member Service Director at ERC, who oversees the program.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention. iDesign has consistently prioritized employee satisfaction, and has recently formed a dedicated Culture of Caring team to promote employee well-being, employee engagement and employee recognition through the identification of Culture Champions in the organization.

"It is a testament to the entire iDesign team that we have been recognized with the NorthCoast 99 award for the third consecutive year. Knowing people are drawn to purpose-driven companies, iDesign is dedicated to living our mission through an authentic culture of caring and bold commitments to sustainability," said Chris Quinn, CEO of iDesign. "Our employees embody a culture that centers on inclusivity and impact, allowing the team to maintain authentic connections as we continue to grow."

"We are committed to proactive and innovative HR practices and benefits that attract and retain talent," said Julie Smith, VP of Human Resources. "We are developing our existing culture in new ways through our Culture of Caring initiative that are meaningful to our employees and we are proud that our commitment to workplace engagement is being recognized inside and outside our organization."

The 2021 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino's Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; UKG; and Wayfind Creative.

About iDesign

iDesign began in 1974 as a housewares design company with a core goal in mind – to offer innovative storage products for the home at a reasonable price. Based in Solon, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, we have grown to be a global leader in housewares with distribution facilities in NorthEast Ohio, Europe and China selling to over 100 countries across multiple continents. Our mission is to make everyday living easier with innovative products designed to help people organize and enhance their home with style. Through the use of recycled and recyclable materials, sustainable packaging, and the removal of chemicals from manufacturing, iDesign commits to sustainable business practices to protect our planet. Read more about iDesign's 2025 goals at idesignlivesimply.com/pages/sustainability .

About ERC

Since 1920, ERC has provided people data and HR services to help leaders make better decisions. Through our certified HR advisors, we offer consultative services, compensation benchmarking and data, workplace polls and surveys, networking, and cost savings opportunities. We also offer virtual and classroom instructor-led training, on-demand learning, individual and team assessments, one-on-one coaching, and employee engagement services. In addition, ERC sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Additional information about ERC and our services can be found at www.yourERC.com .

