iDesign Partners With The Pittsburgh Penguin Foundation To Develop High-Functioning Classroom Settings For The New School Year

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iDesign, a company that creates organizational products with simplicity, flexibility, and practicality, is partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguin Foundation and The Pittsburgh Educational Partnership to organize "Classrooms for Champions 2019", a charity that helps prepare students and teachers for the new school year and ensure that the classroom environment is conducive for learning. On August 8th iDesign will partner with Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School and Brookline Prek-8 and donate over $3,000 worth of product to 10 classrooms.

The program awards outstanding teachers with a newly designed classroom to help create better learning environments for their students. This is a perfect partnership for iDesign to leverage what they do best for a much-needed cause — the education of children. iDesign's innovative products will allow teachers to develop a positive learning environment in the classroom.

The Pittsburgh Educational Partnership will provide school supplies to help reorganize each room and iDesign will donate organizational products for teachers in Pittsburgh.

"iDesign appreciates all that our teachers do to serve the youth and future leaders in the Pittsburgh community. This is our way of giving back and providing a little harmony in the classroom that not only honors our teachers but promotes a positive learning environment." says April Boyce, Global Vice President Brand Marketing for iDesign.

While this is the first year that iDesign is working in the Pittsburgh area, the brand had already begun working with schools in other markets previously. In Cleveland last year, more than 40 volunteers helped the brand donate more than $12,000 worth of product to the school, helping over 20 classrooms and reaching more than 100,000 people on social media.

www.iDesignLiveSimply.com

