iDesign Selects The Home Edit® For New Container Store® Collection

SOLON, Ohio, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iDesign has chosen the wildly popular The Home Edit® as a partner in the creation of a uniquely curated collection of organizational tools to help streamline life's everyday necessities. Their recent debut at The Container Store® proved to be an organizational success.

This distinctive collaboration with The Home Edit® is designed to provide essentials that master the mess for a simply harmonious home. iDesign's partnership with The Home Edit® aims to declutter your lifestyle.

"We're thrilled to partner with such a like-minded brand for what we hope will provide simple solutions for everyday household needs," says Global Vice President of Brand Marketing, April Boyce. "Our team of designers worked with Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit to create a product line that is as functional as it is beautiful."

The founders of The Home Edit®, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin discovered their affinity for organization and created their business with the goal to reinvent traditional organizing, merging it with design, style, and creativity, thus making it a perfect partner for iDesign. The collection's clean lines and uniformity are key to getting the orderly edge just right.

iDesign began as a housewares design company over 45 years ago to offer innovative and stylish solutions for every space in the home. iDesign is now a global leader in housewares and is based in Solon, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland.

The collection with iDesign and The Home Edit® team is now available at the Container Store.

To pick up your own collection of iDesign essentials visit select retailers or shop online at www.iDesignLiveSimply.com for international shipping.

iDesign Your Space. Your Life. Simplified

