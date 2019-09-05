IDEX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Ideanomics Inc. ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IDEX) between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018 inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) costs associated with building out Ideanomics' U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company's bottom line performance; (ii) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (iii) Ideanomics' margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (iv) as a result, Ideanomics' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 14, 2018, the Company issued a press release, filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 (the "Q3 2018 Press Release"). The Q3 2018 Press Release disclosed that the company intended to phase out its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intent to fully divest those assets in the future. The Q3 2018 Press Release also disclosed that additional costs associated with building out the Company's U.S. infrastructure and hiring a new executive team would put a strain on the Company's bottom line performance.

On this news, Ideanomics' stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 48.77%, to close at $1.67 per share on November 14, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Ideanomics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/ideanomicsinc-idex-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-174/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

