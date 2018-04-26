IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS

Captium connects equipment, electronics and vehicle networks so responders can easily share key data and mission-critical information via an intuitive web and mobile-friendly dashboard. This new smart vehicle platform allows for safer, more efficient operations and supports increased on-demand service to drive maximum vehicle uptime.

Sean Tillinghast, IDEX Fire & Safety Group Vice President, explains, "We have centuries of experience equipping fire and rescue teams, so we know the demands of the fire service and the expectations of the communities they serve. The Captium-connected equipment of our legacy brands of Akron Brass, Class 1, Hale and V-MUX, enables them to monitor the health of their vehicles and make proactive decisions to avoid costly repairs."

Several industry-leading fire truck manufacturers in collaboration with IDEX Fire & Safety will be the first to adopt Captium as a standard offering on their fire trucks and ambulances. Jeff Zook, Marketing Manager for Connected Solutions at IDEX Fire & Safety, states, "We are pleased to share a similar vision of creating equipment that brings new levels of support based on intelligence inside the vehicles. Real-time access to the health of networked electrical controllers, multi-plexing systems and water flow components can help save valuable time."

IDEX Fire & Safety has partnered with Microsoft for its secure cloud platform. IDEX Fire & Safety has built the Captium platform on the Microsoft Azure Government cloud platform for two fundamental reasons: scalability and security. Richard Zak, Director – Justice & Public Safety Solutions at Microsoft and also a member of the fire service, states, "Responding to citizens in need requires highly trained people with the right vehicles and equipment. IDEX Fire & Safety is leading the way by leveraging Microsoft Azure Government to make fire vehicles smarter and better able to support the fire service mission."

Jim MacLennan, Chief Information Officer at IDEX shares, "IDEX makes things—lots of things—that solve critical challenges and improve people's lives. So, it just makes sense to add our products to the Internet of Things. Incorporating connectivity and capturing data will allow IDEX businesses to add information and insights as impactful new capabilities for our products. Captium is a leading-edge example for us. We are excited about the positive impact that Captium will have for our customers and the people they serve."

Learn more about Captium at captiumconnect.com.

About IDEX Fire & Safety: IDEX Fire & Safety represents a collaboration of global brands that deliver trusted solutions to help emergency responders save lives. For centuries, customers have relied on the brands of IDEX Fire & Safety to provide quality equipment and service. Our brands include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, Hurst Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products. For more information on IDEX Fire & Safety, visit idexfiresafety.com.

