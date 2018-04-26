"Uniting these ten companies under one brand enables us to leverage the synergies of our collective expertise," said Uwe Kirchner, Group President of IDEX Fire & Safety. "As we advance together, we are best positioned to deliver solutions that harness technology to help save lives."

The brands of IDEX Fire & Safety include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, Hurst, Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. This brand announcement supports the company's dedication to growth and investment in innovative products and technologies. IDEX Fire & Safety continues to build upon a culture of excellence and deliver superior performance to customers worldwide.

About IDEX Fire & Safety: IDEX Fire & Safety represents a collaboration of global brands that deliver trusted solutions to help emergency responders save lives. For centuries, our customers have relied on us independently to provide quality equipment and service. These brands include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, Hurst Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products. For more information on IDEX Fire & Safety, visit idexfiresafety.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idex-fire--safety-unites-brands-300637686.html

SOURCE IDEX Fire & Safety

Related Links

https://www.idexfiresafety.com

