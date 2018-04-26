IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands

WOOSTER, Ohio, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEX Fire & Safety, global leader in highly engineered fire and life safety solutions, announced the alignment of 10 brands to offer a unified equipment and service solution for the fire and emergency market. IDEX Fire & Safety brings together people and customers under a legacy of innovation, quality and exceptional workmanship. Together with its collective purpose and through the excellence of its teams, IDEX Fire & Safety is now uniquely positioned to solve even more innovative, mission-critical problems to help save lives.
"Uniting these ten companies under one brand enables us to leverage the synergies of our collective expertise," said Uwe Kirchner, Group President of IDEX Fire & Safety. "As we advance together, we are best positioned to deliver solutions that harness technology to help save lives."
The brands of IDEX Fire & Safety include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, Hurst, Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. This brand announcement supports the company's dedication to growth and investment in innovative products and technologies. IDEX Fire & Safety continues to build upon a culture of excellence and deliver superior performance to customers worldwide.
About IDEX Fire & Safety: IDEX Fire & Safety represents a collaboration of global brands that deliver trusted solutions to help emergency responders save lives. For centuries, our customers have relied on us independently to provide quality equipment and service. These brands include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, Hurst Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products. For more information on IDEX Fire & Safety, visit idexfiresafety.com.
