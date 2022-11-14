Idexo Adds New Integration To OKC In Its Web 3 SDK, NFT Innovation Platform, And NFTMe Mobile App

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce integration with OKC (OKX Chain), an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos, focusing on true interoperability (IBC) and maximized performance. With this integration idexo provide support within its low code web3 SDK and API, no code NFT Innovation Platform and newly released NFTMe mobile app.

Creating a Soulbound Token smart contract on OKC using idexo's SaaS product available at https://app.idexo.com/register Purchasing stable transaction credits for using the OKC blockchain thus ensuring predictable costs for running applications

Now anyone wanting to develop applications that present web2-like experiences that leverage OKC web3 capabilities can do so with just a few lines of code using the idexo platform. An example application would be a customer loyalty program that covers end-to-end customer journeys by leveraging NFTs and/or Soulbound Tokens, together with hosted token gating UIs that gate content based on NFTs held, and integration to enterprise systems such as CRM and Point of Sale.

Adding OKC as a supported network to NFTMe, allows anyone to create and sell selfie NFT collections on OKC without to knowing anything about blockchain. Anyone who knows how to take a selfie can join the NFT revolution and create new engagement and monetization opportunities from their social following and fans.

Idexo's unique transaction credit system hides the complexity to the user of blockchain gas tokens, providing the users with an easy and predictable way to pay for the transaction costs inherent with using blockchain. Users can also quickly set-up and use blockchain without immediately learning about how wallets work, and progressively learn more as and when they are ready. This creates familiar and delightful experiences and unlocks the value quickly before they want to learn more.

"We're excited to add our new blockchain integration, OKC, and look forward to supporting and adding to its user base," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "OKC (OKX Chain) has the right mix of low cost, fast transactions and community support. By using idexo's transaction credit system, developers and users who use this integration don't need to worry about acquiring and managing balances of OKC's native OKT token as that is covered behind the scenes by idexo, enabling accelerated onboarding experiences."

To learn more about how to use this new idexo OKC integration, developers can sign-up for a free account of the idexo application. And users who want to get started with NFTMe can download the alpha release for iOS or Android.

