Idexo Announces Launch of NFT Surveys Unlocking New Utility and Premium and Private SDKs

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce the launch of NFT Surveys, enabling anyone to create surveys that can only be responded to by holders of specific NFT collections. This opens up a world of new applications and utilities such as:

Creating a new NFT Survey in the idexo SaaS web application.

NFT projects surveying their holders about directions they are thinking about and rewarding them for answering. A recent example of the Moonbirds team not checking with their holders before announcing a major licensing change demonstrates the value of NFT Surveys. Adopting surveys now could help to begin regaining trust in the community.

Marketers and research specialists interested in gaining insights from a specific set of users, such as all holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs or other such community, can offer surveys with rewards for answering.

The rewards for answering offer new utilities for holders and NFT projects can actively solicit those marketers to create surveys, thus unlocking rewards for their holders.

Marketers who create NFT Marketing campaigns using NFTs can then leverage these surveys as a way to continue to stay in touch with participants.

Customer experience professionals can leverage NFTs and surveys throughout the customer journey.

Customers and users of idexo can launch and manage NFT Surveys in the web application now. For a demo of the surveys, users can sign up for the idexo NFT Surveys Demo. Components of the application include:

Form for drafting and deploying surveys, including:

questions and answers



specifying blockchain to run on,



NFT collection to limit who can answer, and



reward token and amount for responding if any

1-click custom-branded and hosted User Interface for providing place for respondents to connect their wallet, verify they have the required NFT and complete the survey and receive the reward on completion

Survey results page to view summary totals of the responses. Individual token holder privacy is maintained as only total answers for each option per each question is shown.

"Thinking broadly the online survey software market is roughly $5B per year, the customer experience management software is roughly another $7.5B per year and the market research industry is roughly $75B per year, all industries that could be disrupted by NFT survey applications," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "In the immediate term, NFT projects can both use it to easily survey their communities in a way that rewards them and invite companies to solicit the opinion of their community providing rewards. At the same time, anyone can create surveys for any NFT collection in a permissionless way and advertise to those communities to get their insights creating a foundation for new innovations."

On August 17th idexo will also be releasing a single use NFT Survey application for those who want to try it out without committing to a full idexo account. These single user purchases will provide direct links surveys on an idexo branded page and will not store drafts before deployment, however will offer full functionality otherwise in terms of NFT survey creation.

To receive instant updates on when this functionality is available and to get a sneak peek video, subscribe at idexo early updates newsletter on idexo's website.

Idexo is also pleased to announce the release of Premium and Private SDKs. The Premium SDK enables advanced features available only to applicable price plans and provides access to the latest developments. Private SDKs enable customers to leverage the full idexo transaction infrastructure to host custom smart contracts and integrate them into existing web2 applications without exposing the documentation to a public audience.

