Idexo Launches Free Soulbound Tokens and NFT Creation Software With Unlimited Smart Contracts and NFT Mints on Multiple Blockchains

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce the launch of free Soulbound Token, NFT and Royalty NFT creation software, enabling anyone to draft and deploy an unlimited number of smart contracts and mint an unlimited number of NFTs using a simple no code SaaS tool.

How the system works:

Free Soulbound Tokens Creation Software - Creating A Soulbound Tokens Contract On The Avalanche Blockchain Adding transaction method credits for performing Soulbound Tokens smart contract creation and SBT minting on the Dogechain blockchain using idexo's simple Transaction Credit and Method Credit system

Users signup a free forever account at https://app.idexo.com/register

Users can utilize the software to plan, draft and collaborate on contracts set-up using the tool. When they are ready to deploy and mint they buy some transaction credits.

Users buy some transaction credits that are usable for transactions on any integrated blockchain. Current blockchain integrations are Avalanche, BNBChain, Dogechain, Ethereum, Fantom, Polygon and Solana, as well as Arweave and Filecoin for storage. More blockchains will come soon. The starting bundle of transaction credits is only $25 for 50 credits.

for 50 credits. The transaction credits system removes the need for acquiring, storing and managing the underlying blockchain gas tokens, making it easier to get up and running building and maintaining web3 and NFT applications.

Using the transactions credits, users pay for the methods they need (e.g. deploy 3 capped NFT collections on Dogechain, or mint 100 SBTs on Avalanche).

With the credits in place, they can deploy an unlimited number of smart contracts (provided they have the credits) and mint an unlimited number of NFTs.

In addition to the FREE SaaS tool, users can deploy contracts and mint NFTs using the SDK / API and Zapier integration that connects over 5000 web2 apps to web3 through idexo.

Once users deploy contracts they see them in the Smart Contracts Organizer and individual transactions under the API transaction history in the software

"We're very pleased to be able offer these free tools to help users and companies unlock their NFT and SBT innovations," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO, "We can confidently say that there is no easier or quicker way to get up and running building key SBT and NFT use cases. Especially for traditional companies, not having to procure and manage blockchain gas tokens to get started means much less friction in a corporate environment and over the long haul, having something that feels familiar like email credits you get from an email provider breeds comfort and predictability."

The types of smart contracts a user can launch with this tool are capped and uncapped Soulbound Tokens, NFTs and Royalty NFTs. Soulbound Tokens are NFTs that are non-transferable and unlock key use cases such as A, B and C. Royalty NFTs have a set and updateable commission rate that is paid to a specified wallet address whenever a secondary sale transaction is made. This is particularly appealing to artists and event holders, among others.

