Idexo Launches Game-Changing Web3 Player Management System, Providing Next-Level Gaming Experience

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo, the web3 loyalty and revenue infrastructure provider for games and businesses, has launched its latest innovation - the Web3 Player Management System. This new system promises to deliver a game-changing experience that takes player engagement, retention, and revenue to the next level.

The Web3 Player Management System offers a range of benefits, including:

Screenshot of Web3 Player Management System from within the idexo SaaS Management Application. Sample methods available to be called from within a game to the idexo Web3 Player Management API.

More Users, More Engagement, More Revenue : With its advanced features and unique design, the Web3 Player Management System is set to attract more users, increase engagement, and ultimately boost revenue for game developers. Combined with idexo's established Web3 Marketing Solutions, games can rapidly grow their prospective user base through innovative social media Soulbound Token mints and convert them through the player journey to sign up and becoming active and loyal players.

The key features of the Web3 Player Management System include:

Uniting the in-game and out-of-game NFTs experience : The system offers an unparalleled NFTs integration, unlocking new revenue streams and providing unique opportunities for players.

The system's intuitive design fosters collaboration across the entire team, providing visibility to all relevant information related to players' web3 activities in and out of the game. SaaS Management System and an API/SDK: The Web3 Player Management System offers both a SaaS Management System and an API/SDK, providing maximum flexibility and ease of use.

: The system is fully integrated with Unity, providing seamless integration with the world's leading game development platform. Hosted custodial vault wallet and easy off-ramps : The Web3 Player Management System offers a secure, convenient wallet solution for players, with easy off-ramps to self-custodial wallets. The flexibility of the system enables a progressive onboarding experience for traditional web2 players to see game play value first before learning more about the complexities and benefits of self-custody.

"The Web3 Player Management System is the next big thing in gaming," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo. "With its advanced features and unique design, we believe that our new system will revolutionize the gaming experience and take the industry to new heights."

The Web3 Player Management System is now available for developers to integrate into their games. For more information and to get started, create an idexo account.

