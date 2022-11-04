Idexo Releases New NFTMe Mobile App That Makes It Easy For Anyone to Turn Selfies Into NFTs and List Them for Sale with a Few Clicks

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce the early alpha release of NFTMe a new mobile app on both iOS and Android that anyone can use to turn selfies and other photos into NFTs and list them for sale. The app directly leverages idexo's own SDK and API, enabling simple user experiences that make it easy for anyone without any blockchain knowledge to use it. The use of the SDK enables multiple blockchain integrations including Arbitrum, Arweave, Avalanche, BNBChain, Dogechain, Ethereum, Fantom, OKC and Polygon.

Creating a new NFT collection in the NFTMe mobile app with the specification that it is a collection with a capped number of NFTs within it Creating an NFT within a collection on the NFTMe mobile app

The app has a simple onboarding process that doesn't require the user to know anything about blockchain wallets or gas. They can create and list their first NFT in a global user's collection for free. To create and list their own collections of NFTs they simply buy transaction credits that they use to create NFTs and list them on the blockchain network of their choice. Behind the scenes there is a self-custody wallet that holds the NFTs they create and the user can delve into how that works when they are ready, though they don't need to know anything about it to use the application.

Coming on the heels of Meta's recent announcement of the integration of NFTs into Instagram, the NFTMe mobile app differentiates from and complements that product in the following ways:

NFTMe enables several blockchains that are not included in Instagram's integration, such as Ethereum , Arbitrum, Avalanche and OKC. Users will want to experiment with creating collections and NFTs on those chains to access those communities of users and NFT buyers. Users who chose Polygon as the network within NFTMe can still send those NFTs to Instagram and list them there, while being able to comfortably experiment with and refine them beforehand.

The NFTMe mobile app is the latest example of idexo leveraging its own web3 SDK and API to create applications. Idexo will soon be announcing the start of development on a second mobile app that will integrate the metaverse in a simple and useful application with the potential to similarly onboard many new mainstream users to different metaverses.

"We're excited to launch this early release of NFTMe, an app that leverages our SDK and API to create web2 user experiences that leverage web3," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "Having build out the foundation of a strong mobile development automation pipeline, we are pleased to be able to rapidly build upon it as well as release more innovative apps that integrate complete customer journeys. Furthermore, having this foundation enables us to offer complete customer experience solutions that integrate web2 and web3 for corporate innovation partners."

Idexo is exhibiting at Web Summit in Lisbon on Friday, November 4th at Booth B627 in Pavilion 4 and will be attending Solana Breakpoint thereafter.

