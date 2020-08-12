IDEXX expands ImageVue digital imaging portfolio, making enhanced radiation safety and superior diagnostic image quality affordable to more veterinarians

Offers higher image contrast and sharpness, plus reduces radiation dose by 25% or more

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading imaging portfolio to include the ImageVue® DR30 Digital Imaging System. This is the third ImageVue® digital imaging system from IDEXX in four years. Launched in 2016, the ImageVue® DR50 Digital Imaging System is the lowest dose radiography system in veterinary medicine and includes the most advanced digital imaging technology in the market. Now, the new ImageVue DR30 system makes high-quality images and improved radiation safety accessible to a broader range of veterinarians who may have previously thought advanced low-dose digital radiography was financially out of reach.

"IDEXX is committed to making enhanced radiation safety and high-quality diagnostic images accessible to all veterinary professionals," said Tina Hunt, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Worldwide Operations. "We are constantly innovating to advance the health and well-being of pets and the veterinary professionals who care for them. The ImageVue DR30 Digital Imaging System does just that, bringing customers an affordable way to get deeper diagnostic insights for patient care and a lower dose of radiation to preserve the health of veterinary professionals."

The ImageVue DR30 system is ideal for veterinary practices upgrading from computed radiography, less-advanced digital radiography systems, or film, and it offers:

Higher image contrast and sharpness via proprietary TRUVIEW™ ART technology to support easier and more confident diagnoses.

via proprietary TRUVIEW™ ART technology to support easier and more confident diagnoses. Reduction in radiation dose by 25% or more compared to computed radiography and less-advanced digital radiography systems.

compared to computed radiography and less-advanced digital radiography systems. Quick and easy 3-step image capture with 70% faster workflow than computed radiography technology to help increase staff efficiency.

than computed radiography technology to help increase staff efficiency. More environmentally sustainable design with 20% less product packaging.

"The ImageVue DR30 system has greatly improved my practice. We can do so much more with it in less time than our previous system," said Dr. Jenny Fuller, owner of Gaylord Veterinary Hospital in Gaylord, MI, who upgraded her practice from a computed radiography system. "The image quality is stunning, which allows me to quickly and easily see the details to make an accurate diagnosis. And I love the added benefit of reduced radiation dose for my staff."

In addition, IDEXX Diagnostic Imaging offers customers sharing, consulting, and image storage through the IDEXX Web PACS™ software platform. It also offers access to IDEXX specialists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and full integration with leading practice management software systems, including automatic charge capture to help reduce missed charges.

To access the IDEXX Veterinary Radiation Safety Center, visit idexx.com/radiationsafety.

For more information on the new ImageVue DR30 Digital Imaging System, visit idexx.com/dr30.

Note on Claims in Press Release

Detailed information regarding product performance and radiation dose data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. in Westbrook, Maine USA, and is available upon request.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry, tests for the quality and safety of water and milk, and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

