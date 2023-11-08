IDEXX Expands SNAP Platform with Leish 4Dx Test to Support Veterinarians Globally in Diagnosing Vector-borne Diseases

News provided by

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

The rapid diagnostic test provides a comprehensive solution for detecting canine leishmaniosis that impacts one in 10 dogs in endemic regions

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, announced the upcoming launch of the SNAP® Leish 4Dx® Test, a comprehensive screening test for vector-borne diseases, including canine leishmaniosis. The SNAP Leish 4Dx Test uses the trusted SNAP 4Dx Plus testing platform, which detects Lyme disease, heartworm disease, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis. By replacing Lyme disease detection with detection of leishmaniosis, a more prevalent endemic disease in certain regions of the world, the SNAP Leish 4Dx Test supports vector-borne disease diagnosis globally. The test will be available in Europe and Asia beginning February 2024.

Continue Reading
IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories

Leishmaniosis is a potentially fatal zoonotic disease transmitted to dogs by sand flies commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions of Europe, Asia, Africa, and South and Central America. Early detection is key; any dog living in or traveling to these endemic regions is susceptible to infection and should be tested, as the disease can be fatal if left untreated. Infected dogs can remain asymptomatic for months to years, making testing for leishmaniosis an essential component of annual wellness screens.

"In Leishmania-endemic areas globally, where one in 10 dogs tested may be positive, it's critical for practitioners to screen healthy dogs annually for Leishmania antibodies, along with other common vector-borne pathogens, using a qualitative, comprehensive test with sufficient sensitivity and specificity at the point-of-care," said Professor Guadalupe Miró, DEVPC, Veterinary Faculty, Universidad Complutense of Madrid, Spain. "For Leishmania-seropositive dogs, it's also extremely important to quantify infection level and consider results from chemistry, CBC differentials, and urinalysis, so veterinarians can best determine a treatment or monitoring plan."

The launch of the SNAP Leish 4Dx Test provides veterinarians with an end-to-end solution for vector-borne disease testing, including:

  • The ability to screen for heartworm disease, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, and leishmaniosis with a single sample during the patient visit.
  • Streamlined reference laboratory follow-up testing for quantification of SNAP positives and the opportunity to perform additional follow-up testing in-clinic or at IDEXX Reference Laboratories.
  • Compatibility with the SNAP Pro® Analyzer, which supports an efficient practice workflow by automatically activating and interpreting test results and facilitating seamless charge capture.
  • Ongoing support and education to keep veterinary staff up-to-date with the latest resources to help protect pets and their families.

"Parasites and vector-borne diseases like leishmaniosis are an increasing risk to the health of pets globally," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion of our SNAP franchise demonstrates our commitment to expanding our vector-borne disease offering to support veterinarians worldwide in their mission to deliver a higher standard of care for pets."

For more information about the SNAP platform, please visit idexx.com/en/veterinary/products/snap-tests/

About IDEXX
IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Also from this source

IDEXX Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, Providing Environmental, Social, and Governance Updates

IDEXX Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, Providing Environmental, Social, and Governance Updates

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report,...
IDEXX Announces Novel Diagnostic Test for Kidney Injury, Expanding the Veterinary Industry's Most Comprehensive Renal Testing Portfolio

IDEXX Announces Novel Diagnostic Test for Kidney Injury, Expanding the Veterinary Industry's Most Comprehensive Renal Testing Portfolio

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the launch of the first veterinary diagnostic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.