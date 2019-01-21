IDEXX Introduces Exclusive Point-of-Care Progesterone Test to Its Catalyst Platform

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, today announced that it is introducing a new canine progesterone test for Catalyst Dx® and Catalyst One® chemistry analyzers. This much-anticipated in-house diagnostic will help veterinarians determine when a dog is ready to breed by providing a reliable, quantitative, point-of-care measure of progesterone levels to ascertain ovulation status. IDEXX will begin shipping the new test by the end of March, with initial availability in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Austria, and will continue shipping to other countries over the course of 2019.

IDEXX estimates that about a quarter of veterinary clinics in the United States provide reproductive management services.1 Canine ovulation occurs only once or twice a year, so a missed breeding opportunity can be costly for clients. As the human-pet bond continues to strengthen, puppies from qualified, responsible breeders are often in high demand. With quantitative benchtop results in 12 minutes, the Catalyst® Progesterone Test provides a powerful tool for enabling veterinarians to pinpoint the optimal breeding window to better ensure successful breeding events.

"IDEXX's new real-time progesterone testing option gives me an actual numeric result versus a range—and provides results right away during the visit—enabling me to pinpoint ovulation and achieve the best outcome for my breeder clients," said Dr. John F. Wilson, Owner of Wilson Veterinary Hospitals in Washington Township, MI.

In addition to needing a real-time test, veterinarians often need to determine the ovulation window with a series of test values, anywhere from two to as many as eight leading up to a breeding opportunity. To support veterinarians' interest in such serial testing, IDEXX has priced the Catalyst Progesterone Test accordingly.

"Like the recent additions of the Catalyst® SDMA Test, Catalyst® SDMA and Total T 4 Kit, and Catalyst® CRP Test, Catalyst Progesterone is yet another proof point of our commitment to our customers: when they invest in an IDEXX analyzer, the value appreciates over time with automatic software advances and menu expansion," said Jonathan Ayers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX Laboratories. "We're thrilled to bring this highly anticipated point-of-care diagnostic to veterinarians, advancing the hospital's value to this client base."

There are 35,000 Catalyst chemistry analyzers in use globally, and 98% are connected to IDEXX SmartService™ Solutions. All connected Catalyst customers will have the capability to run the Catalyst Progesterone Test upon availability via a behind-the-scenes software update via IDEXX SmartService Solutions.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 8,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. IDEXX assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at www.idexx.com).

1 Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA.

