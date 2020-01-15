IDEXX Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes in Support of Global Companion Animal Group Growth

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced organizational changes to its global Companion Animal Group ("CAG") business aligned with leveraging best practices and execution capabilities to support global market development and sustained double-digit revenue growth.

The following leadership changes in the Company's global CAG commercial organization will enhance its global CAG commercial efforts and foster greater integration and efficiencies across regions:

James Polewaczyk , who has led the Company's North America Commercial Operations since its go-direct initiative in 2014, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President and will now oversee CAG Commercial Operations globally.

Kathy Turner, who has led the Company's Commercial Operations for CAG in Europe and Asia since May 2014, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Ms. Turner will be responsible for the Company's commercial marketing efforts worldwide, including global medical affairs and global marketing centers of excellence.

Dr. Michael Erickson, who has led IDEXX's Veterinary Software and Services line of business since joining the Company in 2011, assumed responsibility for IDEXX's North America Corporate Accounts in 2019 and will now lead Global Corporate Accounts to support these strategic partners on an increasingly global basis.

In addition, IDEXX is making the following organizational changes in its CAG lines of business:

Dr. Tina Hunt , who has a proven leadership track record of almost 15 years at IDEXX, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Dr. Hunt will retain global responsibility for IDEXX's in-clinic companion animal diagnostics portfolio and will also take on responsibility for IDEXX's worldwide operations.

Michael Lane, with over two decades of leadership contributions to IDEXX, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, with continued accountability for IDEXX's Global Reference Laboratories, while additionally taking on responsibility for IDEXX's worldwide information technology organization.

Under the enhanced organizational structure, which is effective immediately, the leadership team will continue to report to Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions and important changes to our leadership structure, which enhance our global integration efforts and execution capabilities across our CAG portfolio," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX Laboratories.

"We have a deep and talented leadership team at IDEXX, and with our enhanced organizational structure, we are confident that IDEXX is well-positioned to drive continued market development and further adoption of diagnostics. We see tremendous opportunity for growth with a global addressable companion animal diagnostics market opportunity of over $30 billion, supported by the continued strengthening of the pet-owner bond, favorable demographic trends and improving standard of care. We remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers while helping to advance the standard of care for pets as we continue in our mission to create exceptional long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

