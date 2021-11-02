IDEXX Laboratories Announces Third Quarter Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Achieves third quarter revenue growth of 12% as reported and 10% on an organic basis compared to high prior year growth levels

Results driven by continued strong CAG business momentum, reflected in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 13% reported and 11.5% organic and record Q3 global premium instrument placements

Delivers EPS of $2.03 , representing 20% growth as reported and 12% on a comparable basis

Updates 2021 guidance to higher end of previous guidance ranges, reflecting revenue growth outlook of 17.5% - 18% as reported and 15.5% - 16% organic, and EPS growth of 24% - 25% as reported and 26% - 27% on a comparable basis

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced third quarter results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostics trends.

Third Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $810 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 12% as reported and 10% organically. Third quarter results were driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 13% reported and 11% organic, with continued solid gains in the U.S. and internationally supporting two-year average annual reported revenue growth of 18% and organic growth of 16%. Overall revenue growth was also driven by 34% reported and 33% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue, and Water revenue growth of 15% reported and 13% organic.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $2.03 for the third quarter was supported by operating margin gains of 410 basis points on a reported basis, which benefited from lapping of a prior year $27.5 million accrual related to an ongoing litigation matter, and 20 basis points on a comparable basis, compared to high prior year levels which included benefits from pandemic-related cost controls. EPS results also benefited from $0.05 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation.

"The IDEXX team delivered another quarter of excellent performance, reflected in high CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and record Q3 levels of premium instrument placements, with strong gains across our major in-clinic platforms," said Jay Mazelsky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This performance reflects the benefits of our ongoing investments in innovation and global commercial capability, aligned with the significant untapped growth potential we see for our business. We also continued to expand our cloud-based software capability through the integration of ezyVet and strong growth in recurring software and diagnostic imaging services. As we support high CAG growth levels, our operating teams are doing an outstanding job in ensuring continued high levels of product availability and customer service. We're well positioned to build on this success as we move forward and drive accelerated advancement of the global standard of healthcare for companion animals."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Positive global trends in companion animal healthcare continue to support strong growth for CAG diagnostic products and services across regions. U.S. same-store clinical visit growth at veterinary practices was 2% in the third quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2% for non-wellness visits and 1% for wellness visits. These clinical visit gains lap strong prior year period clinical visit growth of 7%, which included benefits from pent-up demand from delayed veterinary visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. On a two-year average annual basis, U.S. clinical visit growth remained above pre-pandemic levels. Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 7% in the third quarter (compared to 12% growth levels in the third quarter of 2020), driven by high growth in healthcare services, including increased utilization of diagnostics. Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q3 2021 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors .

Third Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated 15% reported and 13% organic revenue growth for the quarter, supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 13% on a reported basis and 11% on an organic basis. Strong growth was achieved across IDEXX's major modalities in the third quarter compared to high gains in the prior year period. Overall CAG revenue growth included 34% reported growth and 33% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenues, compared to constrained prior year levels that reflected pandemic impacts from restricted access for sales professionals to veterinary clinics.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 16% reported and 14% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, high customer retention levels, increased testing utilization across regions, and moderate net price gains.

consumables generated 16% reported and 14% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, high customer retention levels, increased testing utilization across regions, and moderate net price gains. Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 11% reported and 10% organic revenue growth with consistent organic growth across regions, reflecting high same-store volume growth, strong gains across testing categories, and moderate net price gains.

generated 11% reported and 10% organic revenue growth with consistent organic growth across regions, reflecting high same-store volume growth, strong gains across testing categories, and moderate net price gains. Rapid assay products revenues grew 9% on both a reported and organic basis, with continued worldwide growth in vector-borne disease testing benefiting from strong overall sector conditions, high customer retention levels, and moderate net price gains.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 33% reported and 15% on an organic basis, driven by continued strong growth in recurring software services revenue and supported by high growth in diagnostic imaging system placements. Reported growth includes benefits from the recent acquisition of ezyVet, which closed in June.

Water

Water revenues grew 15% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis for the quarter, compared to declines in the prior year period of 5% reported and 4% organic driven by pandemic-related impacts. Strong revenue growth reflects increased demand for water testing, including non-compliance testing, as economies reopen.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues declined 21% as reported and 23% on an organic basis for the quarter, compared to 18% growth on a reported and organic basis in the prior year period, which benefited from the ramping of African Swine Fever (ASF) testing programs in China. Revenue growth was constrained by comparisons to high prior year levels and additional impacts in China related to changes in local ASF disease management approaches, lower pork prices and changes in government requirements related to livestock infectious disease testing programs. These impacts offset LPD revenue growth in other regions and are anticipated to pressure LPD revenues in future quarters.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 12% as reported and 11% on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 58.4% decreased 10 basis points compared to prior year period results as reported and 20 basis points on a comparable basis. Gross margin benefited from continued high CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and moderate net pricing gains offset by business mix impacts from high CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth, lower LPD and human OPTI COVID-19 PCR testing revenue levels, and investments to support high growth in the Labs business.

Operating margin was 27.9% in the quarter, 410 basis points higher than the prior year period which included the ongoing litigation matter. On a comparable basis, operating margins expanded 20 basis points compared to high prior year levels, which included benefits from pandemic-related cost controls. Operating expenses decreased 2% as reported and increased 10% on a comparable basis, reflecting comparisons to lower prior year levels impacted by early pandemic-related cost controls, as well as the advancement of investments in our global commercial and innovation capabilities. The Company is planning for moderately lower operating margins in the fourth quarter, compared to high prior year levels, reflecting projected business mix impacts and higher expected levels of operating expense growth, including advancement of commercial, innovation and project investments.

2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The following table provides the Company's outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2021:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

2021













Revenue

$3,185 - $3,200

Reported growth

17.5% - 18%

Organic growth

15.5% - 16%

CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth









Reported growth

18.5% - 19.5%

Organic growth

17% - 17.5%

Operating Margin

28.8% - 29.0%

Operating margin expansion

310 - 330 bps

Comparable margin expansion

200 - 225 bps

EPS

$8.30 - $8.38

Reported growth

24% - 25%

Comparable growth

26% - 27%

Other Key Metrics









Net interest expense

~ $31.5

Share-based compensation tax benefit

~ $25.5

Share-based compensation tax rate benefit

~ 3%

Effective tax rate

~ 19%

Share-based compensation EPS impact

~ $0.29

Reduction in average shares outstanding

0% - 0.2%

Operating Cash Flow

100% - 110% of net income

Free Cash Flow

80% - 85% of net income

Capital Expenditures

~ 150



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2021. Compared to our prior financial guidance, updated foreign exchange rate assumptions result in approximate reductions of $5 million in revenue, $1.5 million in operating profits and $0.01 in EPS for the full year 2021.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts

2021













Revenue growth rate impact

~ 1.5%

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact

~ 1.5%

Operating margin growth impact

~ 10 bps

EPS impact

~ $0.16

EPS growth impact

~ 2.0%













Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions









In U.S. dollars









euro

$1.14

British pound

$1.34

Canadian dollar

$0.79

Australian dollar

$0.73

Relative to the U.S. dollar









Japanese yen

¥115.00

Chinese renminbi

¥6.52

Brazilian real

R$5.59



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its third quarter 2021 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference confirmation number 50241471. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors . An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Third Quarter Results", "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")", "Gross Profit and Operating Profit", "2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding supply chain disruptions; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted third quarter 2021 results as follows: increased gross profit growth by 1.0%, increased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, increased operating expense growth by 0.9%, increased operating profit growth by 1.2%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit margin growth, and increased EPS growth by 1.2%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and refer to the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2021 projections and estimates. See the supplementary analysis of results in the Company's earnings release dated October 29, 2020 for LPD and Water revenue percentage changes from currency for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Two-year average organic growth rates are provided to facilitate easier comparisons between periods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with prior and future periods, calculated as the average of the growth rates over the two referenced periods. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Please refer to the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2021 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to increase projected full year 2021 revenue growth by 50 basis points and increase CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth by 20 basis points. For a reconciliation of third quarter 2020 LPD organic revenue growth and Water organic revenue decline to revenue growth or decline (as applicable) reported in accordance with GAAP, see the supplementary analysis of results in the Company's earnings release dated October 29, 2020.

The reconciliation of the two-year average annual organic growth of CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue is as follows:





Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1





CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021

12.5%

0.9%

0.1%

11.5% CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020

23.1%

1.0%

0.8%

21.3%

















2-year average annual growth rates

17.8%

1.0%

0.5%

16.4% 1See Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.







Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP. Comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth, and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) exclude a $27.5 million operating expense impact from an ongoing litigation matter recorded in the third quarter of 2020. This impact and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain for the third quarter of 2021 to comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth, and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) for the same period.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Nine Months Ended Year-over-Year



September 30

September 30 Change

September 30

September 30 Change Dollar amounts in thousands

2021

2020



2021

2020

Gross Profit (as reported)

$ 472,921



$ 422,606

12 %

$ 1,433,011



$ 1,161,538

23 % Gross margin

58.4 %

58.5 % (10) bps

58.5 % 90 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Ongoing litigation matter

—



—





—



—



Change from currency

4,429



—





30,446



—



Comparable gross profit growth

$ 468,492



$ 422,606

11 %

$ 1,402,565



$ 1,161,538

21 % Comparable gross margin and gross margin

gain (or growth)

58.3 %

58.5 % (20) bps

59.4 %

58.5 % 90 bps





















Operating expenses (as reported)

$ 246,959



$ 250,750

(2) %

$ 700,174



$ 652,109

7 % Less: comparability adjustments



















Ongoing litigation matter

—



27,500





—



27,500



Change from currency

2,315



—





10,516



—



Comparable operating expense growth

$ 244,644



$ 223,250

10 %

$ 689,658



$ 624,609

10 %





















Income from operations (as reported)

$ 225,962



$ 171,856

32 %

$ 732,837



$ 509,429

44 % Operating margin

27.9 %

23.8 % 410 bps

30.4 %

25.7 % 470 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Ongoing litigation matter

—



(27,500)





—



(27,500)



Change from currency

2,114



—





19,930



—



Comparable operating profit growth

$ 223,848



$ 199,356

12 %

$ 712,907



$ 536,929

33 % Comparable operating margin and operating

margin gain (or growth)

27.9 %

27.6 % 20 bps

30.2 %

27.0 % 310 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.











Projected 2021 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2020 reported operating margin adjusted for impacts of the ongoing litigation matter charge in the third quarter of 2020, which reduced full year 2020 operating margin growth by approximately 100 basis points; and (ii) projected full year 2021 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 10 basis points.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2021 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year

Nine Months Ended

Year-over-Year



September 30,

September 30,

Growth

September 30,

September 30,

Growth



2021

2020





2021

2020



Earnings per share (diluted)

$ 2.03



$ 1.69



20 %

$ 6.71



$ 4.70



43 % Less: comparability adjustments























Ongoing litigation matter





(0.24)











(0.24)





Share-based compensation activity

0.05



0.18







0.29



0.31





Change from currency

0.02



—







0.18



—





Comparable EPS growth

$ 1.96



$ 1.75



12 %

$ 6.24



$ 4.63



35 % Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2021 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2020 reported EPS adjusted for positive share-based compensation activity of $0.45 for full year 2020, negative ongoing litigation matter impact of $0.24 in the third quarter of 2020, and positive Swiss tax reform impact of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2020; and (ii) projected full year 2021 reported EPS adjusted for estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.29 and estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.16.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2021 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. To estimate projected 2021 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $150 million. To calculate trailing twelve-month net income to free cash flow ratio for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, we have deducted purchases of property and equipment of approximately $102 million from net cash provided from operating activities of approximately $765 million, divided by net income of approximately $757 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Notes and Definitions

Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.

Ongoing litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:

Revenue

$810,421



$721,789



$2,414,270



$1,985,717

Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

337,500



299,183



981,259



824,179





Gross profit

472,921



422,606



1,433,011



1,161,538





Sales and marketing

124,434



108,202



358,277



318,526





General and administrative

82,098



105,031



226,194



231,111





Research and development

40,427



37,517



115,703



102,472





Income from operations

225,962



171,856



732,837



509,429





Interest expense, net

(7,012)



(7,902)



(22,066)



(24,880)





Income before provision for income taxes

218,950



163,954



710,771



484,549





Provision for income taxes

43,772



17,633



128,698



77,376

Net Income:

Net income

175,178



146,321



582,073



407,173





Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings

(57)



102



(1)



187





Net income attributable to stockholders

$175,235



$146,219



$582,074



$406,986





Earnings per share: Basic

$2.06



$1.71



$6.82



$4.77





Earnings per share: Diluted

$2.03



$1.69



$6.71



$4.70





Shares outstanding: Basic

85,123



85,314



85,325



85,293





Shares outstanding: Diluted

86,511



86,690



86,712



86,635



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020











Operating Ratios

Gross profit

58.4 %

58.5 %

59.4 %

58.5 % (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense

25.5 %

29.5 %

24.2 %

27.7 %



Research and development expense

5.0 %

5.2 %

4.8 %

5.2 %



Income from operations1

27.9 %

23.8 %

30.4 %

25.7 %





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.















IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021

Percent of Revenue

September 30, 2020

Percent of Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$732,495







$638,017









Water

38,143







33,272









LPD

29,126







36,971









Other

10,657







13,529









Total

$810,421







$721,789



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$423,871



57.9 %

$368,297



57.7 %



Water

26,694



70.0 %

23,064



69.3 %



LPD

16,848



57.8 %

22,768



61.6 %



Other

5,508



51.7 %

8,477



62.7 %



Total

$472,921



58.4 %

$422,606



58.5 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$201,947



27.6 %

$139,434



21.9 %



Water

17,599



46.1 %

15,243



45.8 %



LPD

3,600



12.4 %

10,505



28.4 %



Other

2,816



26.4 %

6,674



49.3 %



Total

$225,962



27.9 %

$171,856



23.8 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021

Percent of Revenue

September 30, 2020

Percent of Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$2,170,857







$1,756,113









Water

109,374







95,537









LPD

101,920







103,369









Other

32,119







30,698









Total

$2,414,270







$1,985,717



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$1,277,531



58.8 %

$1,012,107



57.6 %



Water

75,906



69.4 %

67,491



70.6 %



LPD

63,255



62.1 %

63,919



61.8 %



Other

16,319



50.8 %

18,021



58.7 %



Total

$1,433,011



59.4 %

$1,161,538



58.5 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$649,892



29.9 %

$426,062



24.3 %



Water

49,599



45.3 %

43,383



45.4 %



LPD

24,276



23.8 %

28,417



27.5 %



Other

9,070



28.2 %

11,567



37.7 %



Total

$732,837



30.4 %

$509,429



25.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





















































September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from

Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net Revenue





CAG

$732,495



$638,017



$94,478



14.8 %

0.9 %

1.2 %

12.7 % United States

484,903



428,105



56,798



13.3 %

—

1.7 %

11.5 % International

247,592



209,912



37,680



18.0 %

2.8 %

0.2 %

14.9 % Water

38,143



33,272



4,871



14.6 %

1.9 %

—

12.7 % United States

19,216



16,634



2,582



15.5 %

—

—

15.5 % International

18,927



16,638



2,289



13.8 %

3.8 %

—

10.0 % LPD

29,126



36,971



(7,845)



(21.2) %

1.3 %

—

(22.5) % United States

4,177



3,784



393



10.4 %

—

—

10.4 % International

24,949



33,187



(8,238)



(24.8) %

1.4 %

—

(26.2) % Other

10,657



13,529



(2,872)



(21.2) %

(0.1) %

—

(21.1) % Total Company

$810,421



$721,789



$88,632



12.3 %

1.0 %

1.1 %

10.2 % United States

514,343



454,836



59,507



13.1 %

—

1.6 %

11.4 % International

296,078



266,953



29,125



10.9 %

2.6 %

0.1 %

8.2 %



































Three Months Ended





















































September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net CAG Revenue





CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$638,358



$567,416



$70,942



12.5 %

0.9 %

0.1 %

11.5 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

252,714



218,605



34,109



15.6 %

1.2 %

—

14.4 % Rapid assay products

76,974



70,593



6,381



9.0 %

0.4 %

—

8.6 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and

consulting services

282,301



254,223



28,078



11.0 %

0.8 %

0.2 %

10.0 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

26,369



23,995



2,374



9.9 %

0.8 %

—

9.1 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

39,401



29,336



10,065



34.3 %

1.3 %

—

33.0 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic

imaging systems

54,736



41,265



13,471



32.6 %

0.5 %

17.4 %

14.7 % Net CAG revenue

$732,495



$638,017



$94,478



14.8 %

0.9 %

1.2 %

12.7 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





















































September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from

Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net Revenue





CAG

$2,170,857



$1,756,113



$414,744



23.6 %

2.4 %

0.7 %

20.6 % United States

1,415,565



1,188,493



227,072



19.1 %

—

0.9 %

18.3 % International

755,292



567,620



187,672



33.1 %

7.6 %

0.3 %

25.1 % Water

109,374



95,537



13,837



14.5 %

3.1 %

—

11.4 % United States

53,531



47,510



6,021



12.7 %

—

—

12.7 % International

55,843



48,027



7,816



16.3 %

6.1 %

—

10.2 % LPD

101,920



103,369



(1,449)



(1.4) %

4.0 %

—

(5.4) % United States

11,441



10,803



638



5.9 %

—

—

5.9 % International

90,479



92,566



(2,087)



(2.3) %

4.4 %

—

(6.6) % Other

32,119



30,698



1,421



4.6 %

2.0 %

—

2.7 % Total Company

$2,414,270



$1,985,717



$428,553



21.6 %

2.5 %

0.6 %

18.5 % United States

1,502,219



1,257,617



244,602



19.4 %

—

0.8 %

18.6 % International

912,051



728,100



183,951



25.3 %

6.9 %

0.2 %

18.2 %



































Nine Months Ended





















































September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net CAG Revenue





CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$1,916,938



$1,565,595



$351,343



22.4 %

2.4 %

0.2 %

19.8 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

755,158



603,379



151,779



25.2 %

3.2 %

—

22.0 % Rapid assay products

230,472



192,681



37,791



19.6 %

1.1 %

—

18.5 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services

851,757



703,300



148,457



21.1 %

2.2 %

0.4 %

18.6 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

79,551



66,235



13,316



20.1 %

2.9 %

—

17.2 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

105,645



72,040



33,605



46.6 %

3.6 %

—

43.1 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

148,274



118,478



29,796



25.1 %

0.9 %

7.9 %

16.4 % Net CAG revenue

$2,170,857



$1,756,113



$414,744



23.6 %

2.4 %

0.7 %

20.6 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







September 30,

2021

December 31, 2020 Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$145,203



$383,928





Accounts receivable, net

376,760



331,429





Inventories

258,484



209,873





Other current assets

157,590



137,508





Total current assets

938,037



1,062,738





Property and equipment, net

573,385



555,167





Other long-term assets, net

874,322



676,656





Total assets

$2,385,744



$2,294,561

Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity:

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$86,684



$74,558





Accrued liabilities

431,047



415,648





Current portion of long-term debt

74,990



49,988





Deferred revenue

41,128



42,567





Total current liabilities

633,849



582,761





Long-term debt, net of current portion

778,025



858,492





Other long-term liabilities, net

218,410



220,513





Total long-term liabilities

996,435



1,079,005





Total stockholders' equity

754,754



632,088





Noncontrolling interest

706



707





Total stockholders' equity

755,460



632,795





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,385,744



$2,294,561



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales outstanding1

42.7



42.2



41.8



42.2



41.5





Inventory turns2

1.9



2.1



2.0



2.1



1.9



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020







Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$582,073



$407,173





Non-cash adjustments to net income

118,261



98,798





Changes in assets and liabilities

(154,752)



(76,842)





Net cash provided by operating activities

545,582



429,129

Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(87,761)



(92,768)





Acquisition of intangible assets, businesses and equity investments

(161,166)



(918)





Net cash used by investing activities

(248,927)



(93,686)

Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net

—



(289,625)





Issuance of senior debt

—



200,000





Payment of senior debt

(50,000)



—





Debt issuance costs

—



(4,995)





Payments of acquisition-related contingent considerations

(1,500)



(1,580)





Repurchases of common stock

(502,021)



(182,815)





Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

37,428



39,230





Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock

(15,501)



(9,029)





Net cash used by financing activities

(531,594)



(248,814)





Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

(3,786)



(1,368)





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(238,725)



85,261





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

383,928



90,326





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$145,203



$175,587



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020







Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities $187,205

$193,116



$545,582

$429,129



Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment (45,017)

(19,210)



(87,761)

(92,768)



Free cash flow1 $142,188

$173,906



$457,821

$336,361





















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Common Stock Repurchases













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020









Shares repurchased in the open market

274



—



892



721

Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

1



1



29



31

Total shares repurchased

275



1



921



752



















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$183,315



$—



$510,937



$179,623

Cost of shares for employee surrenders

515



360



15,501



9,029

Total cost of shares

$183,830



$360



$526,438



$188,652



















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$668.33



$—



$572.10



$249.20

Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$688.35



$393.12



$547.90



$292.03

Average cost per share – total

$668.38



$393.12



$571.36



$250.96



Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

