IDEXX Laboratories Provides U.S. Companion Animal Market Trends Update

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today provided an update on U.S. Companion Animal Market Trends through Friday, July 31st. For the month of July, U.S. same-store clinical visits increased 6% and U.S. same-store total practice revenue increased 10%, reflecting continued solid trends in companion animal healthcare.

The U.S. Companion Animal Market Trends Snapshot is available on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry, tests for the quality and safety of water and milk, and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

