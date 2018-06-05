About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 7,500 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact: Kerry Bennett, Investor Relations, (207) 556-8155

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-present-at-william-blair-growth-stock-conference-300660088.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idexx.com

