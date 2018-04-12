IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-800-288-8967 or 1-612-234-9960 and reference confirmation code 447373. Replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 11, 2018 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 or 1-320-365-3844 and referencing replay code 447373.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 7,500 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact: Kerry Bennett, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

