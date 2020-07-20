IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Virtual Investor Day

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2020 second quarter financial results for Friday, July 31, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference confirmation number 49844277.

2020 Virtual Investor Day

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host its 2020 virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET. A live webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available at http://www.idexx.com/investors. An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at www.idexx.com/investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

