IDF and Delta Development Team Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Emergency Blood Transfusions on the Frontlines

Delta Development Team

20 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pioneering partnership, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has teamed up with the Delta Development Team (DDT) to spearhead a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionizing emergency medical care on their frontlines, through the swift and efficient provision of whole blood transfusions for severely injured individuals.

APRUs being used on the frontline
Understanding the critical significance of rapid access to blood for transfusions, the IDF has embarked on a comprehensive endeavor in collaboration with DDT. Research conducted by the Department of Defense (DOD) and US EMS agencies underscores the life-saving impact of administering whole blood transfusions as quickly as possible, especially in situations where evacuation might encounter unavoidable delays.

To tackle this pressing need, the IDF, partnering with DDT, has instituted a specialized training program. This program is designed to equip field and maintenance technicians with the necessary skills to conduct repairs and software upgrades in military locations across Israel.

DDT, renowned for its expertise in delivering state-of-the-art blood storage and transportation solutions, will contribute by providing training, advanced repair services, Autonomous Portable Refrigeration Units (APRUs), and sustainable parts over a period of five years. The IDF acknowledges that even the most robust equipment can suffer damage in the demanding conditions of combat operations.

An innovative feature of this military endeavor is the integration of APRUs into armored vehicles, connected to the 24V plug-in—a first-of-its-kind implementation of this technology in the field. These vehicles will be manned by a critical care team comprising BN level medics, ensuring immediate damage control resuscitation on the frontlines.

In the modern battlefield, establishing a dependable cold chain for blood products is essential to maximize the effectiveness of transfusions and save more lives. DDT's distinctive software and efficient mechanical design stand as the cornerstones of this transformative collaboration, offering a cutting-edge solution to bolster emergency medical capabilities on the frontlines.

Delta Development Team, Inc., headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, comprises a dynamic cadre of engineers and visionaries committed to revolutionizing blood storage and transportation solutions. With a keen focus on serving individuals in critical situations, our adept team endeavors to craft cutting-edge products tailored for trauma sites. Meticulously addressing the logistical hurdles of delivering whole blood transfusions swiftly and efficiently, we collaborate closely with EMS, medics, and frontline responders. Our unwavering dedication to innovation and collaboration underscores our mission to enhance emergency medical care, ultimately saving precious lives in moments of dire need.

Innovative Blood Program by Austin-Travis EMS Saves Lives with On-Site Transfusions

Delta Development Team Successfully Completes Oversubscribed Series A Round

